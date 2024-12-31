Marquette Wrapped 2024: A year in review

Marquette’s 2023-24 annual report was relesed on Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

Marquette University released its 2023-24 annual report on Dec. 9, highlighting the successes of the institution in academia, athletics and beyond. The report shares past, present and future affairs of the university, showing the state of Marquette with the community.

Mentioned in the report is the conclusion of Marquette’s historic “Time to Rise: The Marquette Promise to Be The Difference” philanthropic campaign in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Started privately in 2016 and officially announced by President Michael Lovell in 2021, it was the largest fundraising campaign in university history. With the support of over 71,000 donors, the original fundraising goal of $750 million was exceeded, as the university brought in $801.7 million in funding.

There were 867 donors that contributed over $100,000 and 149 who donated $1 million or greater to the campaign. The funds gathered allowed for projects including the construction of Dr. E.J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall, The Commons residence hall, the Lemonis Center for Student Success, the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation Facility, the preservation of the St. Joan of Arc Chapel, the renovated Straz Hall for nursing and the renewed Chapel of the Holy Family.

Looking ahead, the report included Marquette’s new strategic plan, titled Guided by Mission, Inspired to Change. The plan, approved by the Board of Trustees in Dec. 2023, follows the conclusion of the university’s previous strategic plan, Beyond Boundaries. The plan focuses on Marquette’s commitment to being an innovative Catholic, Jesuit university, and its completion in 2031 will coincide with the university’s 150th anniversary.

According to the strategic plan’s webpage, the focus of Guided by Mission, Inspired to Change focuses on thriving students, a healthy campus and care for the world.

Also listed in the report are two anniversaries that recently took place for programs at Marquette, as the Krueger Child Care Center and Institute for Women’s Leadership achieved milestone years of service to the Marquette community.

The Krueger Child Care Center for Marquette faculty, staff, students and alumni celebrated its 35th year of operation in the past fiscal year. The center, located on N 19th Street, cares for roughly 80 children and recently earned a five-star rating on YoungStar, a childcare service rating system.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership celebrated its fifth anniversary. The organization was founded in 2019 following a $5 million donation from the Thomas J. Rolfs Family Foundation. The mission of the program is to grow women’s leadership through research, innovation and collaboration.

Marquette’s annual report also celebrated a new addition to campus life. When students get text messages that signal free food on campus, not only does the alert system supply a meal to those that reach the Alumni Memorial Union on time, but it also works to reduce food waste in the community.

MarqEats, a collaborative program between Sodexo Dining Services and the Division of Student Affairs was created in fall of 2023, distributing leftover catered food to limit the university’s carbon footprint while feeding students.

Finally, several Marquette names were listed in a recent study, as Stanford University collected data in late 2023 to investigate the world’s most cited scientists in research. 13 Marquette faculty members were listed in the report as among the top 2% of most-cited scientists, spanning from four colleges to the School of Dentistry.

Marquette will look to continue its growth and work to be the difference both on-campus and in the community in the year ahead, prior to the release of the next annual report.

