One Marquette graduate student’s visa terminated by the Trump administration

The graduate student’s identity hasn’t been made public, but the university is keeping international students aware of current events and protocols. Marquette Wire stock photo.

One graduate student from Marquette University had their visa terminated by the Trump administration as of April 11.

The termination is in the government’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program database, meaning the individual must leave the country or take legal measures to stay.

“The exact reason for the termination is not clear,” a statement in Marquette Today said. “The Office of International Education is monitoring the situation and is in regular communication with the international student.”

The individual’s name has not been made public, but Ralph Weber, vice president and general council at Marquette, and Karlin Webster, director for the Office of International Education, addressed the termination at the University Academic Senate meeting Monday.

“There still is just the one student affected by the SEVIS termination from what has been reported as of this morning, but we are monitoring it regularly and have a procedure in place for notifying students if they are affected,” Webster said.

Marquette said OIE is contacting students who are on F-1 and J-1 Visas to give them updates. Marquette’s policy on outside law enforcement stays the same as the university directs non-MUPD officials to MUPD to verify legitimacy to their request.

The Department of Homeland Security has revoked a policy that considers schools, hospitals and churches to be “sensitive locations” where immigration enforcement actions could not be taken, including college campuses.

“We are in constant communication with the provost office and international education. We are constantly in touch with managing the issue,” Weber said.

There were 13 Visa terminations at UW-Milwaukee, including both students and alumni, and 15 terminations for current students at UW-Madison. Nationally, more than 600 visas have been revoked from students and recent graduates from over 100 universities around the country.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].