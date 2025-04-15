The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

One Marquette graduate student’s visa terminated by the Trump administration

The individual’s name hasn’t been made public, but university leaders say they are in contact with the student.
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Assistant News Editor April 15, 2025
Categories:
The graduate student’s identity hasn’t been made public, but the university is keeping international students aware of current events and protocols. Marquette Wire stock photo.

One graduate student from Marquette University had their visa terminated by the Trump administration as of April 11.

The termination is in the government’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program database, meaning the individual must leave the country or take legal measures to stay.

“The exact reason for the termination is not clear,” a statement in Marquette Today said. “The Office of International Education is monitoring the situation and is in regular communication with the international student.”

The individual’s name has not been made public, but Ralph Weber, vice president and general council at Marquette, and Karlin Webster, director for the Office of International Education, addressed the termination at the University Academic Senate meeting Monday.

“There still is just the one student affected by the SEVIS termination from what has been reported as of this morning, but we are monitoring it regularly and have a procedure in place for notifying students if they are affected,” Webster said.

Marquette said OIE is contacting students who are on F-1 and J-1 Visas to give them updates. Marquette’s policy on outside law enforcement stays the same as the university directs non-MUPD officials to MUPD to verify legitimacy to their request.

The Department of Homeland Security has revoked a policy that considers schools, hospitals and churches to be “sensitive locations” where immigration enforcement actions could not be taken, including college campuses.

“We are in constant communication with the provost office and international education. We are constantly in touch with managing the issue,” Weber said.

There were 13 Visa terminations at UW-Milwaukee, including both students and alumni, and 15 terminations for current students at UW-Madison. Nationally, more than 600 visas have been revoked from students and recent graduates from over 100 universities around the country.

This story is developing. 

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
More than 60% of college students currently meet the criteria for at least one mental health issue, almost a 50% increase since 2013.
Combatting mental health concerns on college campuses
Marquette is sponsoring a number of events at the end of March to recognize Women’s History Month.
"Our Roots Say That We're Sisters" Mural to be repaired
Women in Business members at their first event in the 707 Hub.
Women in Business looks to expand opportunities for members
Also tagged with Trump Administration
Nielsen feared the backlash she would receive for her contentious border policies, like family separation.
BEG: Nielsen must face consequences
DUFAULT: Raid on office spells trouble for Cohen
DUFAULT: Raid on office spells trouble for Cohen
A visiting professor was recently hosted by the Marquette political science department, delivering a speech and visiting classes.
Professor examines Trump's adherence to law
HARRINGTON: Bolton as national security adviser signals impending conflict
HARRINGTON: Bolton as national security adviser signals impending conflict
About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Assistant News Editor
Sophia is a Junior from Arlington Heights, IL, majoring in journalism with a minor in writing intensive english. During spring 2025, Sophia is an assistant news editor. In 2023-24, she served as the executive news editor after spending 2022-23 as a news reporter and assistant news editor. Sophia enjoys writing about politics, crime and breaking news. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading and going to workout classes with her friends. This year, she’s looking forward to telling unique stories and learning more about her community. 