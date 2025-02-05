The student news site of Marquette University

Stevie Mitchell named to Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 5, 2025
Photo by Alex DeBuhr
Senior guard Stevie Mitchell has earned 63 steals so far this season, the most he has tallied in a single season at Marquette. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

For the first time in his career, senior guard Stevie Mitchell has been named to the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday afternoon.

Out of the 17 players on the list, Mitchell is one of three Big East players listed — the two others were Creighton senior forward Ryan Kalkbrenner and St. John’s senior guard Kadary Richmond.

The Reading, Pennsylvania native is averaging 2.7 steals per game, which ranks first in the conference and fifth in the country. After No. 11 Marquette’s loss at No. 12 St. John’s Tuesday night, Mitchell recorded four steals, moving him into fourth all-time at Marquette in steals.

He also averages 7.5 deflections a game and ranks second on the team with 172 so far this year. The full watch list can be found here.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU. 

About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.