Stevie Mitchell named to Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

For the first time in his career, senior guard Stevie Mitchell has been named to the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday afternoon.

Head of the Spear 🔱 Stevie Mitchell has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist.@hoophallu | #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/mvcteD8BXh — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) February 5, 2025

Out of the 17 players on the list, Mitchell is one of three Big East players listed — the two others were Creighton senior forward Ryan Kalkbrenner and St. John’s senior guard Kadary Richmond.

The Reading, Pennsylvania native is averaging 2.7 steals per game, which ranks first in the conference and fifth in the country. After No. 11 Marquette’s loss at No. 12 St. John’s Tuesday night, Mitchell recorded four steals, moving him into fourth all-time at Marquette in steals.

He also averages 7.5 deflections a game and ranks second on the team with 172 so far this year. The full watch list can be found here.

