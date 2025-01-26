Bobby O’Grady named to Preseason All-Big East team, Marquette picked to finish T-5 in the conference

Senior attacker Bobby O’Grady has been named to the Preseason All-Big East for the third consecutive year, the conference announced Thursday.

Previously a three-time All-Big East postseason choice, O’Grady scored a team-high 26 goals in 2024 and became the programs all-time scoring leader in an eventual loss then-No. 12 Michigan.

BUZZER BEATER! O’Grady is now the all-time scoring leader for Marquette!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/eSszuLKSXu — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) February 25, 2024

O’Grady was the only Golden Eagle recognized on the preseason list. Marquette received seven votes in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, leaving them in a tie for fifth place with St. John’s.

BIG EAST Preseason Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Poll

First-place votes in ( )

1. Georgetown (5) 25 pts.

2. Denver (1) 20

3. Villanova 16

4. Providence 15

T5. Marquette 7

T5. St. John’s 7

The Golden Eagles open the season on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Michigan.

