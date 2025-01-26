The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Bobby O’Grady named to Preseason All-Big East team, Marquette picked to finish T-5 in the conference

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorJanuary 26, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Bobby O’Grady sits just 19 points shy of tying Ryan McNamara’s program record of 152 career points.

Senior attacker Bobby O’Grady has been named to the Preseason All-Big East for the third consecutive year, the conference announced Thursday.

Previously a three-time All-Big East postseason choice, O’Grady scored a team-high 26 goals in 2024 and became the programs all-time scoring leader in an eventual loss then-No. 12 Michigan.

O’Grady was the only Golden Eagle recognized on the preseason list. Marquette received seven votes in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, leaving them in a tie for fifth place with St. John’s.

BIG EAST Preseason Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Poll
First-place votes in ( )
1. Georgetown (5) 25 pts.
2. Denver (1) 20
3. Villanova 16
4. Providence 15
T5. Marquette 7
T5. St. John’s 7

The Golden Eagles open the season on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Michigan. 

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Bobby O'Grady
Another season of shortcomings for men's lacrosse
Another season of shortcomings for men's lacrosse
Jake Stegman (14) and Bobby O'Grady (13) hold the program record for goals and assists. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
O'Grady, Stegman and Woodward all set new records for Marquette
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette picks up first loss, 21-8, against No. 1 Notre Dame
Marquette men's lacrosse fell to Denver in overtime April 28 at Valley Fields.
Marquette drops regular season finale to Denver, suffering third straight overtime loss
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Lacrosse
Plugged-in: Campaigns come to a close
Plugged-in: Campaigns come to a close
Men's lacrosse still winless in conference play after 12-6 loss to Villanova
Men's lacrosse still winless in conference play after 12-6 loss to Villanova
Midfielder Blake Lori (left) is playing for his older brother, Bo, who is the Marquette men's lacrosse offensive coordinator. (Photo courtesy of Bo Lori.)
Lori brothers doing 'their thing' at Marquette
Plugged-in: A loss for a loss
Plugged-in: A loss for a loss
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.