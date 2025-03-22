Men’s lacrosse earns third straight victory in road win over Air Force

In a back-and-forth affair, Marquette men’s lacrosse (5-3) won its third game in a row Sunday, defeating Air Force (2-6) 9-8 at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois.

After trailing 3-0 with 1:33 left on the clock in the first quarter, senior midfielder Will Foster — who posted a game-high five points on two goals — was able to make a connection with the back of the net and put the Golden Eagles on the board.

Kicking it off in the second quarter was senior attacker Bobby O’Grady, whose goal was followed by another two from junior attacker Matt Caputo and senior attacker Nolan Rappis. By now, the Golden Eagles had their first lead of the game 4-3.

But they let their foot off the gas pedal in the third quarter, allowing three unanswered goals and trailing 7-4 with 4:12 remaining on the clock. MU couldn’t seem to stop Air Force’s junior midfielder Cole Rassas’ pair of goals.

However, the Golden Eagles lit the fire once more to go on a 5-1 scoring run. Junior midfielder Jake Bair posted his first goal of the season and marked the game-winner for the blue and gold with 8:30 remaining, part of MU’s two-goal effort in the final quarter.

Junior face-off specialist Adam Slager also recorded his first goal on the year to tie the game at 7 and went 11-21 at the dot. Junior goalie Lucas Lawas made 15 saves for Marquette in the win.

Up next

The Golden Eagles will face the St. John’s Red Storm (4-6) to open up Big East conference play at Valley Fields on March 22. The opening face-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.