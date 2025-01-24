Meg Bireley named Big East Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Marquette women’s lacrosse senior attacker Meg Bireley has been chosen as Big East Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Glenview, Illinois native was selected as a member of the First Team All-Big East in 2024: a season in which she wrapped with a conference-leading, twelfth in the nation and Marquette single-season record-setting 69 goals. Additionally in her junior season, Bireley received the most Attacker of the Week accolades (3) out of any player on the Big East.

League leader in goals is back! 🥍 Meg Bireley is @BIGEAST Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team.#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/fUKbNIdMGW — Marquette Women’s Lacrosse (@MarquetteWLax) January 22, 2025

“I’m sure it’s frustrating to play against her,” women’s lacrosse head coach Meredith Black said. “It’s not like she has one move; that’s why you can’t stop her. She can do everything — she can drive herself, she can cut well, she can read the defense, she can score well in transition.”

Last season, Bireley led the team in shots on goal (113) and was third in the nation in that stat. She even marked a career-high and single-game program record eight goals on the team’s March 12 matchup against Ohio State.

Also receiving some praise is junior attacker Tess Osburn — who earned a spot on the Big East All-Preseason Team. The Castle Rock, Colorado native, who was voted to the All-Big East Second Team last year, netted 32 goals in her sophomore season.

