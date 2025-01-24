The student news site of Marquette University

Meg Bireley named Big East Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterJanuary 24, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics

Marquette women’s lacrosse senior attacker Meg Bireley has been chosen as Big East Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Glenview, Illinois native was selected as a member of the First Team All-Big East in 2024: a season in which she wrapped with a conference-leading, twelfth in the nation and Marquette single-season record-setting 69 goals. Additionally in her junior season, Bireley received the most Attacker of the Week accolades (3) out of any player on the Big East.

“I’m sure it’s frustrating to play against her,” women’s lacrosse head coach Meredith Black said. “It’s not like she has one move; that’s why you can’t stop her. She can do everything — she can drive herself, she can cut well, she can read the defense, she can score well in transition.”

Last season, Bireley led the team in shots on goal (113) and was third in the nation in that stat. She even marked a career-high and single-game program record eight goals on the team’s March 12 matchup against Ohio State.

Also receiving some praise is junior attacker Tess Osburn — who earned a spot on the Big East All-Preseason Team. The Castle Rock, Colorado native, who was voted to the All-Big East Second Team last year, netted 32 goals in her sophomore season.

This report was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.

Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports Reporter
Ben Hanson is a sophomore from Minneapolis, Minnesota studying journalism, digital media and advertising. He is a sports reporter and the assistant social media producer for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. When he's not in the newsroom, he likes creative writing, being with friends and going to sporting events. He is excited to be able to spread the word of the Marquette Wire because it has done so much for him while also refining his sports writing.