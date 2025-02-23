The student news site of Marquette University

No. 8 Michigan blitzes Marquette 22-5, handing it its first loss of the season

Max Mullin, Sports ReporterFebruary 23, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
The Golden Eagles drop their first game of the season in Ann Arbor.

On a chilly day in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Marquette (3-1) came out swinging with an early goal from senior midfielder Hannah Bodner, but No. 8 Michigan (3-1) punched back with a 5-0 run and took control of the fight with a 13-3 halftime lead.

The momentum continued for the eighth-ranked Wolverines in the second half, as they went on another 5-0 spurt to knock out the Golden Eagles by a final score of 22-5.

Michigan shows why they are ranked eighth

 The Wolverines’ star first-year midfielder Emily Burke dominated draw control, winning 16 faceoffs. Michigan doubled the Golden Eagles’ up in draw controls won, winning 20 to Marquette’s 10.

The Wolverines also showed impressive shot accuracy, putting 84 percent of their shots on goal (27-of-32).

Sophomore goalkeeper Mikayla Yang and senior goalkeeper Brynna Nixon split minutes this year, playing exactly 90 minutes each. Nixon got the nod Sunday and had five saves on Michigan’s 27 shots.

The Wolverines senior goalkeeper, Erin O’Grady, was named the USA Lacrosse Preseason Goalie of the Year and was a 2024 consensus All-American while winning Big Ten Goalie of the Year. O’Grady had herself a day, saving seven shots on 12 attempts on goal, good for a 58 percent save percentage.

Michigan senior attacker Jill Smith secured a spot on the consensus preseason first-team All-American roster and the 2024 first-team All-Big Ten. Smith made her presence felt with a first-half hat trick on 100 percent shooting. She also had three assists.

Senior midfielder Julia Schwabe added three goals and two assists. Kaylee Dyer, a senior attacker, scored a hat trick while tallying four assists. The Wolverines had 13 different goal scorers and 13 assists on their 22 goals.

The Golden Eagles put up a fight

Senior attacker Meg Bireley continued her hot start to the year, scoring three goals on 12 shots. The Big East Preseason Offensive Player of the Year now has an impressive 15 goals in four games.

Marquette forced 15 Wolverine turnovers while only coughing the ball up 11 times. The Golden Eagles continue to win the turnover battle, bringing the season total to 49 giveaways to 72 opponent turnovers.

Marquette also showed hustle by collecting 14 ground balls to Michigan’s nine.

Up Next

The Golden Eagles return to Milwaukee on Friday, February 28th, at 5 p.m. CST to face the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-2) at Valley Fields.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected]  or on Twitter/X @MullinMax.

