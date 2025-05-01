Hanna Bodner earns Big East Midfielder of the Year while four other Marquette players earn postseason honors

In her senior season playing for Marquette women’s lacrosse, Hanna Bodner was named Big East midfielder of the year and earned a spot on the All-Big East First Team.

This is the third year in a row that a Golden Eagle has been given this honor (Leigh Steiner in 2024 and Lydia Foust in 2023).

Bodner started all 16 contests in 2025, averaging 2.8 goals per game and 5.6 shots per game with a 0.763 shooting percentage. The Haverford, Pennsylvania native led the team in caused turnovers (22) and boasted the team’s second-highest draw controls (52) — only six behind senior midfielder Lorelai VanGuilder.

On her way to the season-long honor, Bodner picked up four Big East Midfielder of the Week awards and netted career-highs in points (9), goals (8), assists (4), ground balls (6), draw controls (6) and caused turnovers (3).

Senior attacker Meg Bireley, who broke the career-high points and goals records for Marquette this season, was also named to the All-Big East First Team. This season, she led the Big East and was 12th in the nation with 63 goals.

Junior attacker Tess Osburn, sophomore midfielder Lauren Grady and sophomore defender Mary Velner received honors on the All-Big East Second Team. This is the second-straight season Osburn has earned second team honors and a first for Grady and Velner.

This is the fifth year in a row in which at least five Golden Eagles earned Big East postseason accolades.

