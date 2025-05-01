The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Hanna Bodner earns Big East Midfielder of the Year while four other Marquette players earn postseason honors

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterMay 1, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Hanna Bodner celebrates after scoring en route to her career-high eight-goal game

In her senior season playing for Marquette women’s lacrosse, Hanna Bodner was named Big East midfielder of the year and earned a spot on the All-Big East First Team.

This is the third year in a row that a Golden Eagle has been given this honor (Leigh Steiner in 2024 and Lydia Foust in 2023).

Bodner started all 16 contests in 2025, averaging 2.8 goals per game and 5.6 shots per game with a 0.763 shooting percentage. The Haverford, Pennsylvania native led the team in caused turnovers (22) and boasted the team’s second-highest draw controls (52) — only six behind senior midfielder Lorelai VanGuilder.

On her way to the season-long honor, Bodner picked up four Big East Midfielder of the Week awards and netted career-highs in points (9), goals (8), assists (4), ground balls (6), draw controls (6) and caused turnovers (3).

Senior attacker Meg Bireley, who broke the career-high points and goals records for Marquette this season, was also named to the All-Big East First Team. This season, she led the Big East and was 12th in the nation with 63 goals.

Junior attacker Tess Osburn, sophomore midfielder Lauren Grady and sophomore defender Mary Velner received honors on the All-Big East Second Team. This is the second-straight season Osburn has earned second team honors and a first for Grady and Velner.

This is the fifth year in a row in which at least five Golden Eagles earned Big East postseason accolades.

This report was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Hanna Bodner
MU women's lacrosse falls to 2-2 in Big East play.
Marquette handed second straight Big East loss in 15-8 drop to Villanova
Meg Bireley was tabbed the preseason Big East Offensive Player of the Year heading into the season.
Meg Bireley sits just 10 goals away from all-time scoring record
Marquette women's lacrosse takes down UChicago 19-7 in its season-opening exhibition game on Feb. 8.
Three of four Big East Honors are snatched by Marquette women's lacrosse this week
Meg Bireley (33) nets five goals as Marquette downs Louisville 13-10 Monday at Valley Fields.
Marquette women's lacrosse bests Louisville in home-opener 13-10
Also tagged with Lauren Grady
Senior attacker Meg Bireley scored seven of Marquette's 19 goals in its exhibition win over UChicago Feb. 8. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Takeaways from Marquette women's lacrosse's season-opening exhibition win against UChicago
About the Contributor
Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports Reporter
Ben Hanson is a sophomore from Minneapolis, Minnesota studying journalism, digital media and advertising. He is a sports reporter and the assistant social media producer for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. When he’s not in the newsroom, he likes creative writing, being with friends and going to sporting events. He is excited to be able to spread the word of the Marquette Wire because it has done so much for him while also refining his sports writing.