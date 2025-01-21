The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Mashuda Hall working to restore heat after flooding last night

Students are now able to enter and leave through the lobby, but should avoid the basement until further notice.
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Assistant News EditorJanuary 21, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Gabe Mannion
There was water due to flooding on the ground level of Mashuda Hall last night.

Last night around midnight a pipe burst above the first floor in Mashuda Hall resulting in flooding on the ground level and basement. The dorm’s heat was shut off during the night for repairs but will be restored soon.

Chris Briggs from the Office of Residential Life, sent an email around 4 a.m. Tuesday to Mashuda residents to let them know maintenance has been working through the night to fix the issue. But due to the disruption, students should avoid the basement, as the flooding is still being addressed.

Students were unable to access the elevators last night during the flooding, and as a result, were not able to check in or out until around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Briggs said in the email that students can now enter and leave through the lobby.

The mail services are temporarily delayed due to flooding in the mailroom, and crews will be continuing clean-up all day.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Assistant News Editor
Sophia is a junior from Arlington Heights, IL studying journalism. During spring 2025, Sophia will one of the Assistant News Editors. In 2023-24, she served as the Executive News Editor after spending last year as a news reporter. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading, working out and going to new places with her friends. This year Sophia is looking forward to collaborating with others and learning more about what happens on campus.