Rallying Together to Support Los Angeles

Photo courtesy of Alek Leckszas CC BY-SA 4.0 / Edited by Joseph Schamber

The fires that have swept through 40,000 acres of land, killing at least 27 people, has caused a horrible tragedy affecting the Los Angeles community. However, amidst the rubble, Los Angelenos have found ways to come together in a profound display of resilience and unity.

Last week, the fires destroyed hundreds of homes in the Los Angeles area, forcing over 200,000 residents to evacuate. When this disaster struck, millions of people from across the nation joined in solidarity, offering their support through heartfelt prayers and generous donations to ensure safety and wellbeing of those impacted.

Throughout California, individuals have held organized food drives with essential and non-essential items, collaborating with non-profits such as American Red Cross and Direct Relief.

Shelters are also showing their support by taking in an influx of displaced and abandoned animals, nursing them back to health. Restaurants are continuing to offer free meals for victims as well as first responders.

Even large corporations have donated to the relief effort; Netflix, Warner Brothers and Walt Disney have all pledged 15 million dollars.

Celebrities have taken charge, pledging generous donations to organizations and even volunteering their own time.

Beyoncé through her BeyGOOD foundation will donate 2.5 million dollars “to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers.” Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he will be donating 1 million dollars in partnership with his organization Re:wild. DiCaprio posted on Instagram that he hopes to aid “organizations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most.”

Meghan Markel and Prince Harry are even volunteering with World Central Kitchen to help distribute meals to first responders and displaced residents.

Disasters have a way of breaking down barriers that often divide our nation. Destructive corporate or celebrity labels that resonate with greed and hatred fade away, leaving us with unwavering support and community. Despite the corporate and celebrity labels that we associate with greed, we have found ways to support each other.

People from all walks of life have come together to show their unwavering love and support. Their extraordinary generosity is not only remarkable, but also an admirable example of what communities are capable of when they unite for a common good. This is a powerful reminder that regardless of origin, status or background, when tragedy hits, individuals will rally behind their home and community.

The fires may have destroyed homes, but they have ignited a sense of unity that shows we are stronger together. This unity will carry beyond Los Angeles, serving as a symbol of strength.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]

Featured Image Attribution: Downtown Los Angeles, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons