L.A. Wildfires: Celebrities giving back

Photo by via USA Today The evacuations still in order as of Jan. 13.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 A.M., wildfires broke out in the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

Within the past week, the fires have devastated the city of L.A., spreading into the neighborhoods of Eaton, Hurst and Auto due to strong winds in the area.

These fires have destroyed entire communities, homes and many beloved local restaurants. Many celebrities have shared on social media how the fires have impacted them, whether they evacuated and how people can help the communities affected.

One of the earliest devastations came from the Pacific Palisades. Photos of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s house were released on social media, showing it completely destroyed. Neither of them has spoken publicly about their home’s state.

Paris Hilton shared a video on Instagram late last week showing what little was left of her home after the fires had ravaged it.

In her caption, she shared, “This house wasn’t just a place to live—It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.”

She then goes on to express her love and prayers to anyone who was affected by the fires and has continually posted on social media about how to help victims of the fires. Hilton volunteered at the Pasadena Humane Society, which has taken in an influx of animals found in the aftermath of fires, and continues to encourage people to help, or even volunteer, in any way they can.

Mel Gibson, an actor known for his work on “Braveheart,” lost his home in Malibu. Shortly after he discovered flames engulfed his house, Gibson was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. He shared that while his family and a few essential items — like passports —were safe, they had lost almost everything else, including artwork, photographs and even rare books.

Keleigh Teller, wife of Miles Teller, shared on Instagram a before-and-after photo of their home — located in the Pacific Palisades — after it was burnt down.

In her caption, she shared, “Community has come out stronger than I could imagine, Pacific Palisades. I love you beyond measure. You are a little slice of heaven. We will come back stronger than ever.” In the photo shared, only ashes and rubble are left of their house.

Spencer Pratt — most known from the hit television show “The Hills” — and Heidi Montag lost their family and childhood homes. Pratt has taken to the internet to share his experiences, even asking for money on TikTok to help rebuild his house, which was met with some public backlash online.

As the wildfires continue to rage throughout Southern California, many other celebrities show their support and solidarity online, and in person.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not only provided monetary relief but have also visited firefighters fighting the Easton fire. They have also donated children’s clothing and other vital supplies to communities in need and encouraged people to make donations to organizations, including CAL FIRE and World Central Kitchen.

Beyoncè’s BeyGOOD foundation has donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund. This money will help rebuild homes, community centers and churches that have been destroyed.

Kim Kardashian partnered with Carousel Restaurant, an authentic Lebanese restaurant, to deliver meals to frontline workers. An undisclosed number of meals were delivered, but many went to the firefighters actively fighting to contain and stop the fires.

Due to the intense winds in the LA area, these wildfires continue to destroy entire lives and communities. Stay updated with the latest wildfire news on the official Cal Fire website.

A benefit concert, FireAid, will take place Jan. 30 to support the victims of the wildfires. According to the FireAid website, more than 15 music acts have been announced so far, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae and, performing together for the first time, Dave Matthews and John Mayer.

Visit the American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles’ website to learn how you can help those impacted by the fires.

This story was written by MaryKate Stepchuk. She can be reached at [email protected].