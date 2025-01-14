Our guide to the best television in 2025

Photo by Sophie Goldstein From left: ‘Paradise,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘High Potential,’ ‘Doc,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Suits: LA,’ ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Squid Game, ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘The Traitors, ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Abbott Elementary.’

With the dual Hollywood Labor Strikes concluding at the end of 2023, a majority of the filming for long-awaited television series started-up, and concluded, in 2024 — leaving 2025 to be a packed year for television.

Along with that excitement comes the excitement of having our favorite shows come back from their “Hiatus for the Holidays.”

From “Yellowjackets” Season Three, to the return of season seven of “The Rookie,” below are 2025’s most anticipated shows, and return dates for our favorites coming back to screens.

2025’s Anticipated Shows:

“Extreme Makeover Home Edition” Reboot – ABC – Jan. 2 A revamp of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” returns to ABC with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

“Doc” – FOX – Jan. 7 Dr. Amy Larsen loses her memory during a car accident and must rebuild her life back to the dreams she had from the pieces that remain.

“The Traitors” Season 3 – Peacock – Jan. 9 Celebrity contestants work as a team to complete a series of challenges to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are loyal, some are traitors. This season includes: Bob Harper, Tom Sandoval, Gabby Windey and more.

“The Pitt” – Max – Jan. 9 Follows the lives of healthcare workers at a Pittsburgh hospital as they face personal and professional problems.

“Love Island: All Stars” Season 2 – Peacock – Jan. 15 Get ready Islanders, some of your “Love Island” favorites will take the stage for season two of “Love Island: All Stars” on Jan. 15.

“Severance” Season 2 – Apple TV+ – Jan. 17 Mark (Adam Scott) leads a team of office workers whose memories have been divided between their work and personal lives.

“The Night Agent” Season 2 – Netflix – Jan. 23 An FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

“Watson” – CBS – Jan. 26 A medical drama with detective elements that is centered around Dr. John Watson, from Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes” stories.

“The Bachelor” Season 29 – ABC – Jan. 27 Grant Ellis will begin his journey to find love Jan. 27, as this marks the beginning of “The Bachelor” season 29.

“Paradise” – Hulu – Jan. 28 Xavier Collins discovers one of the world’s most powerful individuals has been murdered. He is tasked with learning more about the murder, and protecting a past president.

“The Recruit” Season 2 – Netflix – Jan. 30 A fledgling CIA lawyer (Noah Centineo) gets caught up in a game of international politics, when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of their relationship with unless he clears her name.

“Yellowjackets” Season 3 – Paramount+/Showtime – Feb. 14 & Feb. 16 A talented high-school girls soccer team faces challenges as they attempt to survive a plane crash in the Ontario wilderness.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 – Max – Feb. 16 This series follows various guests and employees of the White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes impacted by their dysfunctions.

“Suits LA” – NBC – Feb. 23 In another spinoff of “Suits,” “Suits LA” follows a new group led by a former New York prosecutor who built an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

“1923” Season 2 – Paramount+ – Feb. 23 The Duttons face challenges in the early 20th century that range from the rise of Western expansion and Prohibition to the Great Depression.

“Daredevil: Born Again” – Disney+ – March 4 Based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Daredevil, which will be the 13th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe produced by Marvel Studios.

“The Studio” – Apple TV+ – March 26 The series follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and business to live together.

“Your Friends and Neighbors” – Apple TV+ – April 11 A hedge fund manager (Jon Hamm) resorts to burglary after losing his job, targeting wealthy neighbors to maintain his family’s lifestyle.

“The Last Of Us” Season 2 – Max – April After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.

“Ironheart” – Disney+ – June 24 Based on the Marvel Comics character Ironheart. It is intended to be the 14th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe produced by Marvel Studios

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 6 – Hulu – 2025 Expected sometime in 2025, this series is based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, this series is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 – Prime Video – Summer 2025 This series follows a girl is caught in a love triangle between two brothers as she deals with her first love and first heartbreak during the perfect summer. The show-runner for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” narrowed the release date to Summer 2025.

“Wednesday” Season 2 – Netflix – 2025 Set to be released in later 2025, “Wednesday” follows the story of Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy to master her emerging psychic ability.

“Squid Game” Season 3 – Netflix – 2025 Following the release of “Squid Game” Season two Dec. 26, it was recently announced season three can be expected during 2025. The series follows contestants who compete in children’s games for a tempting cash prize, but the stakes are deadly.

“Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Season 2 – Disney+ – 2025 12-year-old Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; Percy must restore order to Olympus. The series is set to be released in 2025.



“Hiatus for the Holidays” Return Dates:

“Happy’s Place” – NBC – Jan. 3 Bobbie (Reba McEntire) is shocked to learn that she has a new co-owner of her late father’s tavern— Isabella, the half-sister she never knew existed.

“Lopez vs Lopez” – NBC – Jan. 3 George (George Lopez) and Mayan (Mayan Lopez), a once-estranged father and daughter, navigate their reconnection as they make up for lost time.

“Brilliant Minds” – NBC – Jan. 6 Dr. Oliver Wolf is an incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective on care.

“Will Trent” – ABC – Jan. 7 The series follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

“High Potential” – ABC – Jan. 7 Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) has an extremely intelligent mind. When the police department finds out about her gift, they bring her to the team.

“The Rookie” – ABC – Jan. 7 John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is, after a life-altering incident, pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer.

“The Irrational” – NBC – Jan. 7 Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) uses his unique expertise in psychology, body language, emotion and more to help solve difficult, high-stakes cases.

“Chicago Med” – NBC – Jan. 8 This series follows doctors as they take on different challenges at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC – Jan. 8 A group of dedicated teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia school where they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

“Chicago Fire” – NBC – Jan. 8 This series follows a group of firefighters at Firehouse 51, as they face personal and professional struggles.

“Chicago P.D.” – NBC – Jan. 8 This series follows the intelligence department as they investigate the city’s top offenses.

“St. Denis Medical” – NBC – Jan. 14 Alex (Allison Tolman) is working alongside devoted, yet underpaid, doctors and nurses at St. Denis Medical Center.

“Night Court” – NBC – Jan. 14 Dan is seeking the chance to get in on the ground floor of the next billion-dollar idea, while Abby stumbles on the young CEO’s history of fraud in a sealed file and must warn her friends without breaking the law.

“Law & Order” – NBC – Jan. 16 Lives hang in the balance as detectives and prosecutors pursue justice in New York City.

“Law & Order: SUV” – NBC – Jan. 16 The series fllows the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) as they investigates sex crimes.

“Found” – NBC – Jan. 16 Recovery specialist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her team are dedicated to finding America’s missing people forgotten by the media, law enforcement and the public.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” – FOX – Jan. 20 This series follows members of Austin’s 126 Fire Department who move to Texas to help rebuild the firehouse which had experienced a tragedy of its own.

“NCIS” – CBS – Jan. 27 Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) leads a group of individuals in investigating crimes.

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” – CBS – Jan. 30 This is the third TV series in “The Big Bang Theory” franchise and a direct sequel to “Young Sheldon.” The series focuses on the marriage of young parents Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment).

“All American” – The CW – Feb. 3 The series follows the lives of a group of people from both Crenshaw and Beverly Hills.

“The Equalizer” – CBS – Feb. 16 Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

“9-1-1” – ABC – March 16 The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders.

“Doctor Odyssey” – ABC – March 16 Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

“Grey’s Anatomy” – ABC – March 16 The series focuses on a group of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, who began their careers at the facility as interns.



This story was written by Sophie Goldstein. She can be reached at [email protected].