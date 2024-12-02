Skylar Forbes named to back-to-back Big East Weekly Honor Roll’s

Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes has earned back-to-back spots on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 2-0 week and a Battle of the Banks championship, beating host Rutgers University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Forbes averaged 20.5 points-per-game and seven rebounds-per-game, which included a career-high 23 points and five blocks in the win over Rutgers — and was named the tournament MVP.

These are Forbes’ first two career weekly honors.

Marquette will host Indiana State University on Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Al McGuire Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.