Skylar Forbes named to back-to-back Big East Weekly Honor Roll’s

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerDecember 2, 2024
Skylar Forbes has been racking up hardware this season, earning back-to-back spots on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll and being named the tournament MVP of ‘Battle of the Banks’ (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes has earned back-to-back spots on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 2-0 week and a Battle of the Banks championship, beating host Rutgers University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Forbes averaged 20.5 points-per-game and seven rebounds-per-game, which included a career-high 23 points and five blocks in the win over Rutgers — and was named the tournament MVP.

These are Forbes’ first two career weekly honors.

Marquette will host Indiana State University on Tuesday, December 3rd, at the Al McGuire Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends. He is excited for the national championship banner going into the Fiserv rafters for men's hoops at the start of next season.