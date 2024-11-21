The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Shots fired on 20th street and W. Kilbourn near student housing

Police have identified one victim not affiliate with Marquette who sustained non-life threatening injuries
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Guest contributorNovember 21, 2024
Categories:
Photo by Brigid Bergquist
Milwaukee Police Department are looking into multiple suspects.

Tonight at 8:38 p.m. shots were fired at N. 20th Street and W. Kilbourn Ave. One male subject, not affiliated with Marquette, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene, and are looking into multiple possible suspects.

Students living in housing across the street said they saw MUPD officers investigating at the 922 N. 20th street apartments owned by Tristian Estates.

The parking lot behind the 19th street student housing has been blocked off with caution tape, and MUPD officers have visited nearby housing asking for security camera footage.

An MUPD safety alert was sent out at 8:54 p.m., and an additional email with more information was sent out at 9:38 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information contact MUPD at 414-288-6800.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Milwaukee Police
Crash in front of Evans Scholars House leaves car damaged
Crash in front of Evans Scholars House leaves car damaged
Milwaukee Police investigate the aftermath of the crash just shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Milwaukee Police chase ends in crash on 17th and State
New environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles introduced on campus.
MUPD adopts hybrid vehicles
EDITORIAL: Conversation surrounding reported sexual assault near campus lacking
EDITORIAL: Conversation surrounding reported sexual assault near campus lacking
Also tagged with mupd
Motorized personal vehicles must not be used on sidewalks, parked on sidewalks or stored in university-owned housing. 
The truth about electric scooters
Blue has a vest, collar and official police badge that he wears when it's time to go to work.
'Blue' alleviates campus blues
MUPD arrested the suspect who was found. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Fire set in the 707 building
The intruder was inside Schroder for 25 minutes before leaving.
Community upset over response to Schroeder Hall intruder
About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Guest contributor
Sophia is a sophomore from Arlington Heights, IL studying journalism. In 2023-24, she will serve as the Executive News Editor after spending last year as a news reporter. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading, working out and going to new places with her friends. This year Sophia is looking forward to collaborating with others and learning more about what happens on campus.