RECAP: The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Photo by Taylor Hill / WireImage Tyra Banks concluded the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The world witnessed the highly anticipated return of the Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show angels on live television. The fashion show began in 1995 at the Plaza Hotel and returned to New York City for another show.

This year’s host was Tyra Banks, a former Victoria’s Secret angel, and some of the world’s top models, such as Adriana Lima, Kate Moss and the Hadid sisters made their appearances.

After the show’s six-year hiatus, 52 models from 25 countries came to strut the catwalk in glittery wings. Headliners Cher, Tyla and K-pop star, Lisa, spiced up the night with their pairs of wings and hit songs.

The show opened dramatically to the instrumental of Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” and faded into a mashup of Lisa’s single, “Rockstar.”

Model Gigi Hadid rose to the runway with a pair of fluffy pink wings and a satin pajama set blowing kisses and waving to the audience. Her outfit did not stop there. Her outfit transformed as she pulled a piece, revealing fully spread wings.

Up next was an ensemble of four models: Imaan Hammam in fluffy chiffon, Grace Elizabeth in an ombre of pink wings, Devyn Garcia wearing an asymmetrical pink striped wrap and Doutzen Kroes, the second Dutch “Angel” after Karen Mulder.

Notably, Taylor Hill made her presence known by debuting her short hair and wearing a pair of classic baby pink flowy Victoria’s Secret pajama pants

The audience was especially ecstatic to see Adriana Lima make her first comeback on the catwalk after retiring in 2018. She wore a strappy, sparkly black two-piece and shiny pink iridescent wings.

In between the models strutting out, montages of the angels getting ready backstage would play.

Tyla fiercely looked at the camera and began walking in a pair of fluffy white wings beginning the intro of “Water”.

The stage showcased blue specks dancing, creating an ocean effect as Kate Moss’s daughter, Lila Moss, Alex Consani and others posed for the camera.

While other models started filtering out from each side of her, Alex Consani showcased a pair of wings reading “Victoria’s Secret” in the signature brand style.

The amped-up crowd was not ready for what would be coming next as smoke poured out revealing a troupe of dancers in black leather pants, black button-ups and sunglasses.

Joan Jett’s, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” played as supermodel Kate Moss wore a black lace train. Surprisingly enough, this was her first time walking in a Victoria’s Secret show.

The audience was eating this up as every look following had a grunge twist to it with black and silver shiny embellishes exuding a “punk rock” vibe, fitting for the sexy guitar riffs and flashing lights.

Lightening the mood again with Lisa’s second performance, she sang her new single “Moonlit Floor” which follows the riff of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer.

The vibe was whimsical and turned upbeat as models came out in black and gold looks, while some models wore pops of wine red. Eva Herzigová, 51-year-old Czech model and actress, closed this segment out looking seductive in an all-black lace and floral outfit.

As the angels changed into their last few looks, headliner Cher performed alongside her troupe of all-female dancers. Smoke filtered out while Cher sang a medley of her songs, “Strong Enough” and “Believe.” She stood upon a disco-gold platform, and a sea of red wings and lingerie appeared.

The final round of looks was fun, hot and playful. Rianne Van Rompaey’s red shiny wings wrapped around her torso and made a statement.

The beloved Bella Hadid had her moment to shine in her massive ombre-feathered coat. The crowd roared as the final moments of the night ended with Tyra Banks strutting proudly as a mass of pink confetti rained down on all 52 models.

The night was truly magical, and the angels’ faces said it all as they waved to their loved ones, blew kisses and grabbed each other’s hands in celebration of a night full of fashion and females.

