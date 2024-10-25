Last chance to get a free flu shot

Photo by Baltimore Sun Media Group Since the flu shot is able to help prevent the flu, suppress signs of symptoms and keep others safe, Marquette has made it accessible to students. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

As the chill of fall starts to set in, Marquette is giving students the opportunity to protect themselves from the spread of viruses.

To combat the spread of sickness like the flu, the university is providing free flu shots for full-time undergraduate students and employees, administered by Marquette nursing students. Individuals other than these students and employees can still get the shot for $25. The locations for clinics vary, and they are open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lea Heller, a staff physician at Marquette, explained that students living in close proximity to their peers are often exposed to viral illnesses. For students to do well and give their best effort in school, she said they must ensure they take care of themselves physically. One way for students to achieve this is by getting a flu shot.

“Immunizations work by priming your immune system, preparing it to fight off infections if you are exposed. The flu shot is made with four strains of the influenza virus and provides protection against those four strains,” Heller said. “If you are exposed to one of them, the antibodies your body produces from the vaccine will either prevent you from getting influenza or ensure that you have a much milder case.”

Prioritizing health is something that college students can overlook. Since the flu shot is able to help prevent the flu, suppress signs of symptoms and keep others safe, Marquette has made it accessible to students. These clinics occur twice a week in places like the AMU, Raynor Library and the Commons.

Ally Brown, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences, said she got her flu shot at the AMU.

“It was chill. I walked in, wrote my name down, got my shot, and then left. I would do it again because it’s easier than making an appointment and going to Walgreens, plus it’s free. They also gave me a sparkly Band-Aid!” Brown said. “It’s a good experience for the nurses, and I’m glad I can help them learn and practice.”

This flu shot clinic also gives nursing students a chance to practice on patients. The hands-on opportunity of the clinic pairs with the curriculum that the nurses receive.

Liz Lewis, a nurse at Marquette, explained more about the curriculum the student nurses receive to administer the vaccines.

“They demonstrate knowledge of human anatomical landmarks, vaccine administration safety and potential risks. Prior to administering vaccines at the flu clinic, they are observed by nursing faculty or clinic nursing staff, and their competency in intramuscular vaccine administration is verified,” Lewis said.

Lewis also talked more about the opportunities for student nurses besides the flu shot clinic.

“Opportunities will vary depending on the rotation and the site but may include wound care, medication administration and patient assessment,” Lewis said. “Many students seek out volunteer opportunities or work in the patient care field to further add to their clinical experience.”

Tierney Libit, a senior in the College of Nursing, said she was grateful for how these clinics benefit her as a nursing student.

“As a senior, we definitely get opportunities in our clinical to give injections, but not this many. And it’s a really good way to give back to the university,” Libit said.

It is not too late for students to receive their flu shots. There are two more dates left, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, which will both offer clinics located in the AMU Lunda room. Students are also encouraged to walk into the Medical Clinic or call the clinic at (414) 288-7184 to set up an appointment.

