Early voting opens Tuesday in Wisconsin

In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, will be open in Wisconsin until Sunday, Nov. 3. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

Wisconsinites far and wide flocked to the polls on Tuesday for the first day of in-person absentee voting, causing delays that lasted hours at some polling stations.

Early voters have been lining up across the Milwaukee metro area to make their voices heard before Election Day on Nov. 5. Public officials and candidates alike have encouraged citizens to make their voices heard at a time that best fits their life schedule.

Former President Donald Trump has been consistently critical of mail-in and early in-person voting in the past, but this election season he and his Republican allies are promoting all methods for citizens to make their voices heard.

Several other Republicans, including Congressman Brian Steil and US Senate candidate Eric Hovde, were seen voting early in-person on Tuesday.

“You never know when a snowstorm is going to come in November in Wisconsin,” Steil said. “It is a great opportunity while the weather’s nice to get out to your local [municipal] office and cast your vote and have that vote banked.”

Democrats are promoting a similar message when it comes to voter encouragement. At a Madison rally on Tuesday, Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz highlighted how tight presidential races are in Wisconsin.

“Even one or two votes per precinct will be enough to win this thing and send Kamala to the White House,” Walz said.

This message was echoed by former President Barack Obama, who was also in attendance at the Madison rally.

“We know this election is going to be tight,” Obama said. “It’s going to be tight here in Wisconsin, it’s going to be tight all across the country.”

In-person absentee voting will conclude in Wisconsin on Sunday, Nov. 3. Election Day polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].