Marquette falls 1-0 to Butler in Big East opener

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 22, 2024
Sophomore goalkeeper Elise Krone started her first game since Aug. 25 Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s soccer was overwhelmed in its Big East opener.

Butler outshot Marquette 17-5, putting 11 of those shots on target compared to Marquette’s one. The Bulldogs also earned seven corner kicks — one of which they converted into a goal — while the Golden Eagles did not tally any. Marquette committed 11 fouls and went offside five times.

It all culminated into the Golden Eagles’ sixth loss of the season as Marquette (3-6-2, 0-1 Big East) fell 1-0 to the Butler Bulldogs (6-2-1, 1-0) Sunday afternoon at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Marquette has now lost eight of its last nine matchups against Butler.

Butler grabs an early lead 

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs — who came in averaging 16.5 shots per game — to get settled. 

Just eight minutes into the match, graduate student forward Abigail Isger fired her team’s second consecutive corner kick into the box, and it was junior defender Amelie Darey who headed it home for her second goal of the season. 

Butler kept the offensive pressure on, outshooting Marquette 13-3 in the first half alone. Its work in the first 45 minutes was enough to keep the Golden Eagles from scoring an equalizer in the rest of the match.

Krone shines in first start since Aug. 25

In her first start in a month, sophomore goalkeeper Elise Krone made her presence known. 

Despite letting in an early goal, the Wilmette, Illinois native became a brick wall after that, earning seven saves in the first half and keeping her team within striking distance.

In the second half, Krone tallied three more to earn a new career-high of 10 saves, which marked the 10th-highest single-game total in program history.

Up next 

The Golden Eagles head back to Milwaukee to face the Creighton Bluejays (2-2-1, 0-1 Big East) Sunday at 1 p.m. CST. 

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.