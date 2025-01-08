Women’s soccer hires assistant coach Jennifer Wandt for 2024-25 season

Marquette women’s soccer head coach Chris Allen is continuing to add to his team heading into his second year with the program.

He announced Wednesday morning the hiring of assistant coach Jennifer Wandt, a former professional player and All-Big 12 goalkeeper at Baylor.

“We are ecstatic to have Jennifer join us and bring her back home,” Allen said in a press release. “Jennifer was once a ball girl for Marquette women’s soccer, so to have her coaching the Golden Eagles is very special, not only for her, but our program.”

Here is what you need to know about Wendt:

With Marquette, she will help with day-to-day operations and work directly with the team’s goalkeepers.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin native spent last season at Indiana as an assistant, and the year prior, she worked at Illinois State.

Before her coaching career, Wendt played professionally with the Trelleborgs FF Swedish football team for two years.

She spent five years as a Baylor Bear, finishing her collegiate journey as the all-time career and season record holder for shutouts and wins. She also leads the program with goalkeeper minutes played in a season.

Wendt also earned a .896 save percentage, six shutouts and a career best .506 goals against average while at Baylor.

What Allen said

“While Jennifer’s playing pedigree and coaching background speak for themselves, it is Jennifer’s drive, competitiveness, and relentlessness that will help push our program forward on the field,” Allen said. “Off the field, Jennifer’s commitment to relationship building, high standards, and personal growth will significantly add to our program’s culture.

“Jennifer’s relentless approach to recruiting ensures that we will continue to bring in high-quality students and players into the Marquette women’s soccer program.”

