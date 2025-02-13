Women’s soccer adds Luke Stell as assistant coach

In addition to the hiring of assistant coach Jennifer Wandt last month, Marquette head coach Chris Allen is adding another new name to his staff.

He announced Thursday afternoon the hiring of assistant coach Luke Stell, who most recently served as a volunteer assistant coach with the women’s soccer program at Parkside in 2024.

Here is what you need to know about Stell:

With Marquette, he will help with the day-to-day operations of the program, including video coordination, scouting, player development plans and performance analytics, according to a press release .

. Prior to his time at Parkside, Stell has spent time coaching at several other places, including FC United Illinois, Chicago RUSH Soccer Club, Adlai Stevenson High School, Carroll University men’s soccer and FC Wisconsin Nationals.

The Plainfield, Illinois native graduated from Trinity International University in 2020 with a degree in Christian ministries.

In college, Stell was also a four-year letterwinner on the men’s soccer team playing on the back line. As a senior, he played over 1,600 minutes, starting in all 18 matches, scoring four goals and being named to the NCCAA North-Central All-Region team.

Wandt will now also serve as a recruiting coordinator due to the departure of former assistant coach Chelsea Davis, who left to become the head coach of the Carthage women’s soccer program in January.

What Allen said

“We are very excited Luke is joining the Marquette soccer family,” Allen said. “Luke’s experience developing players and teams as a college assistant, club coach and high school coach will be incredibly beneficial for both players and coaches.

“Luke’s tireless work ethic, in conjunction with his passion for development through analytics, video breakdown, and scouting preparation will continue to drive our program forward. We are pumped to have Luke as a part of the staff.”

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.