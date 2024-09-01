Women’s soccer drops Marquette Challenge Cup finale 2-1

The offensive struggle continues.

Last season, Marquette women’s soccer only scored 11 goals in 19 matches. Heading into Sunday, the Golden Eagles had found the back of the net just three times in 450 minutes of action.

In Sunday’s game, Marquette (1-4-1) netted one goal in the first half, but attempted only one shot in the second half, falling to the Minnesota Gophers 2-1 (4-0) in the Marquette Challenge Cup final at Valley Fields.

“We knew Minnesota was an incredibly talented team,” Marquette head coach Chris Allen said. “They’re incredibly dangerous… I thought we did enough in the first half to bend, not break, (I) was proud of that performance.”

Minnesota’s offense breaks through in final half

The Gophers were knocking on the door offensively all game — outshooting the Golden Eagles 11-3 in the first half — and they were rewarded for their efforts early in the second half.

In the 50th minute, graduate student midfielder Sophia Romine received a cross from the left side and slipped it into the back of the net to tie up the game 1-1.

27 minutes later, Romine scored the game-winner during a scramble for the ball in the box, marking her second goal of the day.

Ro’s brace gives us the lead!#Gophers 2, Golden Eagles 1 pic.twitter.com/kHVgO1aOpw — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) September 1, 2024

With 13 minutes left, Marquette’s offense was unable to net an equalizer, resulting in its fourth loss of the season. The Gophers finished with 19 shots — 11 of which were on target — while the Golden Eagles tallied just four shots all day.

“Minnesota certainly elevated their level in the second half and I don’t think we matched it,” Allen said. “It’s hard to defend that deep in your box for 90 minutes.”

Despite the result, Allen said he is proud of the progress his team is making in terms of versatility on the field.

“We’re not happy with a loss. We’re happy with us learning how to play against a talented opponent,” Allen said. “I’m actually quite pleased with what we have done this week. We’ve done enough to put ourselves in positions to win games in different styles. It’s going to end up helping us in the Big East quite a bit.”

Bieda gives Golden Eagles an early edge

In the first 30 minutes of the game, the Golden Eagles were outshot 8-3, but their attackers were not deterred.

In the 31st minute, sophomore forward Haley Christianson dribbled down the right side, chipping the ball to forward Josie Bieda’s feet in the box. The junior then took a touch and fired it over the head of Minnesota’s goalkeeper Sarah Martin to give Marquette a 1-0 lead.

38′ | MU-1 | MINN – 0 | Bieda’s first goal of the season gives Marquette the lead. pic.twitter.com/KDMe5dqO0n — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 1, 2024

“We wanted to win balls and trap in pockets,” Allen said. “We wanted to attack the weak side of the field. The pattern was there, and then Josie really did the rest. We’ve been working on that shot with them, and (I’m) really happy she was able to put it in.”

The goal marked Bieda’s first of the year and the first time the Golden Eagles had scored in the first half this season.

Up next

Marquette will head to South Bend, Indiana to face No. 9 Notre Dame (3-1) next Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at @[email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.