Women’s soccer drops season opener 3-0 in Colorado

Marquette women’s soccer was not able bring home a win in Chris Allen’s debut as head coach.

The Golden Eagles (0-1) lost a hard fought battle 3-0 against the Buffaloes of Colorado (1-0) in their opening match of the season Thursday night.

Golden Eagles can’t capitalize

Despite racking up nine shots, four of which were on net, Marquette was not able to find the back of the net once Thursday at Prentup Field.

After somewhat of a slow start on offense, the Golden Eagles were able to create multiple scoring chances for themselves in the second half. The closest Marquette came to rattling the cage was in the 64th minute when first year forward Cecillia Favret missed just wide on a header attempt in the midst of what felt like a flurry of scoring opportunities for both squads.

Additionally, Marquette had eight corner kick opportunities compared to Colorado’s two, but wasn’t able to ever make the Buffaloes pay.

71st minute goal proves to be dagger

First year forward Jace Holley wasted no time scoring the first goal of her collegiate career, as she headed in a cross from sophomore defender Ava Priest in the 11th minute to give Colorado an early 1-0 advantage.

For the next 60 minutes it was an evenly fought match, up until first year defender Kiara Clarke fouled sophomore defender Faith Leyba in the goalie box, resulting in a penalty kick.

Leyba’s attempt was turned aside by sophomore goalkeeper Elise Krone, but the rebound found the foot of redshirt first year forward Sami Fisher who sent the ball off the crossbar and into the net for the Buffaloes’ second goal of the game in the 71st minute.

Colorado would tack on one last goal in the 84th minute courtesy of sophomore forward Hope Leyba to put Marquette away for good.

Up Next

Allen’s next opportunity to snag his first win as the head coach of the Golden Eagles will come Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Roos at Valley Fields. Kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m CST.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.