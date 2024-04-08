The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Lee Volker entering transfer portal

Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer April 8, 2024
Lee Volker transfered from Duke this season.
Photo by Jack Albright
Lee Volker transfered from Duke this season.

Lee Volker has entered the transfer portal and will leave Marquette women’s basketball, a source confirmed with the Marquette Wire. The Next’s Talia Goodman first reported the news.

The decision comes almost a week after former head coach Megan Duffy announced she was leaving Marquette to become the head coach at Virginia Tech. Last season was Volker’s first with the program, and she transferred in from Duke before the 2023-24 season.

The Purcellville, Virginia native came off the bench and averaged 3.5 points in 14.9 minutes per game last season.

She had a career-high 13 points in the season-opening 84-51 victory over UT Martin and had 12 bench points two weeks later in a 96-36 win against St. Peter’s.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

