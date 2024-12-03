INSTANT ANALYSIS: Marquette’s soars to a 83-67 win over Indiana State

Marquette women’s basketball (5-2) shot 41.6 percent from the field in an 83-67 win over Indiana State (2-5) Tuesday night at the Al McGuire Center, extending its win streak to five.

Marquette set the tone early with a Kennedi Perkins mid-range jumper on their opening possession, followed by a Lee Volker steal. From there, the Golden Eagles drained consecutive treys to take a commanding 10-2 lead.

Marquette scored a season-high 25 first-quarter points and forced Indiana State into seven first-quarter turnovers.

The Golden Eagles also outscored the Sycamores 12-0 in the paint and 9-0 in fast break points while attempting seven more shots and three more free throws in the first period.

At the end of one, Marquette led 25-13, shooting 10-for-20 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range

Indiana State hung around in the second quarter behind a 19 point frame.

The Sycamores scored eight points in the paint, added five bench points, and grabbed five offensive rebounds, turning the ball over only twice in the second quarter.

Saige Stahl came off the bench, scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds, and drawing two fouls for Indiana State.

Even though Marquette’s defensive quarter was subpar, the offense continued to shine. Nine players contributed points, including 11 points (4-for-7) from Halle Vice and 10 points (4-for-9) from Lee Volker. The Golden Eagles also grabbed an impressive 11 offensive rebounds, rebounding 52% of their missed shots in the first half.

Marquette opened a 24-point lead in the third quarter, led by Halle Vice, who hit a putback layup, giving her a career-high 15 points, which she later extended to 19.

The Golden Eagles also scored seven points off turnovers and 12 points in the paint in the third quarter, going on a 12-0 scoring run.

Marquette added five 3-pointers on eight attempts, breaking its previous season-high of 3-pointers made in a game with 10 through three quarters.

The 29 points the Golden Eagles scored in the third quarter tied for the highest scoring output they’ve had in a quarter all year. Their ten assists in the third quarter, matching the assist total of the first half, were a big reason for the offensive success.

All this would lead to Marquette cruising home to a 16 point victory.

The Golden Eagles tied a season-high in assists with 23, led by six Jaidynn Mason assists.

Indiana State outscored the Golden Eagles 15-7 behind nine bench points, but the effort fell short.

Overall, it was an impressive offensive outing for the Golden Eagles that led them to victory.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MullinMax