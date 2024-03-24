MUBB-Colorado Live Updates: Colorado’s shooting tightens game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 2 seed Marquette men’s basketball has a chance to do it what hasn’t done since 2013: Go to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, the Golden Eagles lost to Michigan State in the Round of 32. This year, they’re looking to right the ship when they face the No. 10 seed Colorado Buffaloes Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Jack Albright’s live updates during the game.

Kam Jones helping Marquette break away

With Tyler Kolek back in the lineup, junior guard Kam Jones is back in the role of microwave scorer.

Friday against Western Kentucky, Jones scored a game-high 28 points. Sunday, he had put up 13, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, by the under-8 media timeout.

The Golden Eagles held a 10-point lead over the Buffaloes, 30-20, and were shooting an efficient 13-for-18 overall as a team.

Golden Eagles play lockdown defense to close half

Marquette’s defense locked down Colorado for the final three minutes of the first half to take a 45-34 lead going into the locker room.

Marquette held Colorado — which is normally an effective 3-point shooting team — to 14-for-30 from the floor and 3-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Kam Jones was the only player on the court to score double-digits in the half, putting up 16 on 4-of-7 shooting from deep.

Colorado’s shooting tightens game

Colorado came out of the locker room and immediately starting hitting 3-pointers.

The Buffaloes strung together two threes on back-to-back possessions to make it a three-point game, 47-44 Golden Eagles.

The makes caused Shaka Smart to call a quick timeout.

Colorado started the second half shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from deep and 6-for-9 from the field.