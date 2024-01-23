The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

PREVIEW: Marquette looks to get revenge against UConn Tuesday night

Byline photo of Sophia Woods
Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 23, 2024
Jordan+King+drives+to+the+hoop+in+Marquettes+59-52+upset+win+over+UConn+Feb.+9%2C+2023.+
Photo by Katie Craig
Jordan King drives to the hoop in Marquette’s 59-52 upset win over UConn Feb. 9, 2023.

Almost a year ago to the date on Feb. 8, 2023, Marquette women’s basketball made history by defeating then-No. 4 UConn for the first time in program history. 

However, the Golden Eagles have never been able to defeat the Huskies on the road, most recently losing 95-64 Dec. 31, 2023 at the XL Center

Now, the Golden Eagles (15-3, 4-3 Big East) will have a chance to get their revenge over the No. 8 Huskies (16-3, 8-0 Big East) Tuesday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Here is a look at the matchup:

What to know about the Huskies  

UConn is coming into this game as the only undefeated team in Big East play. The Huskies are averaging 84.1 points a game and outscoring their opponents by an average of 25 points. 

However, the team has suffered a lot of injuries this season. Junior guard Azzi Fudd and fifth-year forward Aubrey Griffin both tore their ACLs and will miss the rest of the year. Redshirt first-year center Jana El Alfy ruptured her Achilles over the summer during the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and will not be available for the rest of the year.

Players to Watch  

  • Senior forward Liza Karlen is one of Marquette’s most consistent and dangerous shooters. She leads the Golden Eagles with an average of 17.5 points per game and recently passed a milestone of 1,000 career points. The St. Paul, Minnesota native scored a career-high 30 points in the Golden Eagles’ win over Seton Hall Jan. 9.
  • Marquette wouldn’t be Marquette without Jordan King. The senior guard has started every single game she has played for the Golden Eagles, and is averaging 14.8 points , 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.
  • UConn junior guard Paige Bueckers is currently tied for highest average points per game in the NCAA (19.8). The former No. 1 overall recruit scored a game-high 25 points in the Huskies game against the Golden Eagles earlier this year.
  • Husky guard Ashlynn Shade has been named Big East Freshman of the Week four times this season and is averaging 14.8 points a game. The Noblesville, Indiana native helped lead the Huskies to their victory over Providence Jan. 10, scoring 17 points and earning three steals in 33 minutes of action. 

Keys to the game  

  • Marquette: Keep pace with UConn. In their last matchup against the Huskies, the Golden Eagles were unable to match the fast tempo and struggled immensely on defense as a result, giving up a season-most 95 points. Marquette is going to have to do better at playing to UConn’s speed if it has any chance of winning.
  • UConn: Shut down Marquette’s 3-point shooting. The Golden Eagles are currently shooting 39.6% from deep and every starter looks like a threat to make one from deep. When UConn beat Marquette in December, it held the Golden Eagles to a season-low 28.6% from beyond the arc. If the Huskies can defend the 3-pointer, it will limit the Golden Eagles’ offense. 

How to watch

This story was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Jordan King
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare (12) led Marquette with 21 points in a team-high 39 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 22 Marquette goes cold down the stretch in 66-63 loss to Villanova
Liza Karlen scored 19 points in No. 23 Marquette womens basketballs 78-47 win over DePaul, the eighth time this season she has led the team in scoring. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 23 Golden Eagles remain undefeated at home after 78-47 win over DePaul
First-year Skylar Forbes and senior Liza Karlen high-five in Marquettes win over Memphis. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen has career night in first Big East road win for No. 23 Marquette, 75-54, over Seton Hall
Senior forward Liza Karlen finished Marquettes 67-39 win over Bucknell with her third double-double of the season and second in the last three games. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen earns third double-double in No. 18 Marquette's 67-39 win over Bucknell
Also tagged with Liza Karlen
Senior guard Jordan King drives to the hoop in No. 19 Marquettes 76-70 win over No. 20 Creighton.
No. 19 Marquette's undefeated streak continues after 76-70 win over No. 20 Creighton
No. 19 Marquette womens basketball enters Big East play undefeated for the first time in program history.
How senior leadership has led No. 19 Marquette to its best start in program history
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare scored 17 points in Marquettes 88-59 win over Memphis. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 23 Marquette stays undefeated with 88-59 win over Memphis
Marquette womens basketball holding the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship trophy after beating Arkansas 74-58. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette wins Fort Myers Tip-Off, beats Arkansas 74-58
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Basketball
Plugged-in: Mens basketball finds its groove, womens basketball flops
Plugged-in: Men's basketball finds its groove, women's basketball flops
Plugged-in: Mens basketball wanes, womens basketball shines
Plugged-in: Men's basketball wanes, women's basketball shines
Plugged-in: Differing ends to 2023
Plugged-in: Differing ends to 2023
Jordan King scored 16 points in No. 18 Marquettes 95-64 loss to UConn. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 18 Marquette's undefeated streak ends against No. 15 UConn, 95-64
About the Contributors
Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports Editor
Sophia Woods is a first-year student from Plainfield, Illinois studying business management and journalism, serving as an Assistant Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 year. She has experience in writing sports and feature articles. Outside of writing, Sophia enjoys snowmobiling, spending time with family and playing tennis.
Katie Craig, Staff Photographer
Katie is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. She is a first-year from Lakeville, MN studying digital media and minoring in advertising. In her free time, Katie enjoys photography and hanging out with her friends. This year Katie is looking forward to getting to know more people and improving her photography skills.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *