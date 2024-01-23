Marquette announces tuition raise for the 2024-25 school year

Photo by Marquette Wire stock photo An informational lunch will be held in Zilber Hall April 20

The Marquette University Board of Trustees approved a 5% increase for tuition for the 2024-25 academic year. The increase, which was announced last week, brings the total cost of undergraduate tuition to $50,070.

Room and board expenses may also increase by 5% depending on the residence hall to fund improvements to residential buildings as well as cover increased operating costs.

This 2024-25 cost increase follows a 4% raise in both tuition and board for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Inflation on goods and services, rising energy and health care expenses, and other economic pressures have created a challenging financial environment across higher education,” the university said in its statement.

10 years ago, Marquette’s tuition cost an undergraduate student on average $34,200. In the past decade, tuition has increased every year except for the 2021-22 school year, though room and board costs still went up that year.

Georgetown University, another Jesuit institution’s undergraduate tuition increased 4.5% for the 2024-25 school year. Undergraduate tuition will be $67,824 while it was $64,896 for the 2023-24 school year.

“The university will continue to increase its institutional support for financial aid. In FY 2023, the university funded $257 million dollars for new and returning students across campuses,” Georgetown said in their tuition announcement.

The Board of Trustees at Marquette also approved increases in tuition and fees for various graduate programs, professional programs and the Master of Science in Nursing — Second Degree Direct Entry for Non-Nurses for 2024-25.

Official letters from the university containing detailed information about the 2024-25 tuition rates will be mailed to students’ home addresses within the month.

Further information about these rising costs can be found at marquette.edu/central.

