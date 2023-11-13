Plugged-in: Starting hot and stepping up

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball’s Depth on Display

No. 5 Marquette’s deep bench helped it get out to a 2-0 start, beating Northern Illinois and Rider.

All 11 of the Golden Eagles’ scholarship players saw the court and scored a basket in their 92-70 win over the Huskies Monday night

95-65 win over Rider Four Marquette players — Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro, David Joplin and Chase Ross — finished with over 10 points in itsFriday night.

Senior guard Tyler Kolek left the game part way through the second half with an ankle injury.

“The status update from him was ‘I’ll be fine,’” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said after the game. “But he did turn his ankle. And right away he subbed himself out and so we’ll see how it responds.”

Women’s Basketball’s Big Victory

The Golden Eagles earned their first ranked win of the season in a 2-0 week.

In Marquette’s season-opener Monday afternoon, it beat UT Martin 84-51

Seniors Jordan King and Liza Karlen scored the Golden Eagles last nine points in their 71-67 win over No. 23 Illinois Saturday afternoon .

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Karlen said after the game.

Volleyball Back to Winning Ways

Marquette traveled to the East Coast for the last time this season, and came back with two wins in its pocket — in part thanks to Jenna Reitsma.

The junior outside hitter earned nine kills, seven digs and a career-high seven service aces in the Golden Eagles’ sweep over the Georgetown Hoyas Friday.

The next day against Villanova, Reitsma put up a match-high 18 kills and 11 digs, while hitting .432 to lead Marquette to a 3-1 win.

The Golden Eagles are tied with the Creighton Bluejays for first place in the Big East with a 14-2 record in conference play.

Happening This Week:

Men’s basketball at No. 25 Illinois Tuesday 7 p.m. CST at the State Farm Center. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU

at the State Farm Center. Follow Women’s basketball at IUPUI Wednesday 6 p.m. CST at The Jungle. Follow @raquelrz15

at The Jungle. Follow Volleyball vs. St. John’s Friday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SofieHanrahanMU

at the Al McGuire Center. Follow Volleyball vs. Seton Hall Saturday 6 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

at the Al McGuire Center. Follow Women’s basketball vs St. Peter’s Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU @MatthewBaltzMU andon Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.