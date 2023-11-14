Marquette Symphonic Band Concert

Photo by Forster Goodrich The Symphonic Band is directed by Joel Flunker.

The Marquette Symphonic Band plays a solo fall concert each year and this past Sunday, Nov. 12. the concert was held at 2 p.m. in the Varsity Theatre.

President of the Marquette Band Alyssa Jarosz, a senior in the College of Nursing, has been involved in the Marquette Symphonic Band since she was a sophomore. She said the main role of the president of the Marquette Band is to communicate between directors and the rest of the executive board as well as advocating for band members.

Jarosz said her musical journey started when she was in fifth grade and picked up her very first instrument.

“I play the flute and piccolo. I started playing the flute when I was in 5th grade. That was the one I could make a noise out of so I picked it. I picked up piccolo my sophomore year of high school,” Jarosz said.

Jarosz said the music selection process is decided by Band Director Joel Flunker. The songs the band plays can range from overtures, marches, classical pieces and ballads. Sunday’s concert included seven handpicked songs from a variety of genres, and he said this fall concert was unique because they were not accompanied with another ensemble of Marquette Band.

“A big part of it for me is picking a variety of different styles, slow and fast and different time periods. I don’t follow a theme for my concerts. We sometimes do songs we have done in the past and sometimes a composer comes out with a new song and we do that song,” Flunker said.

Two of the pieces that were played — “The Thunderer” by John Philip Sousa and “Transcendental Vienna” by Timothy Broege — are traditional concert marches.

Flunker said that what made Sunday’s concert special was that the fall concert was the Symphonic Band’s time to shine and was completely their own.

“This is our baby so to speak this is what we have practiced the most. This ensemble is interesting because even though students audition, we accept anyone who plays an instrument into the group,” Flunker said.

Flunker said he believes students learn how to play an instrument through practicing, and the Symphonic Band allows musicians of all levels to join their ensemble.

Mari Crowley, a student conductor and junior in the College of Communication, has been involved in the Marquette Band throughout all three of her years at Marquette. Crowley said that the Symphonic Band has been practicing for about a month and a half ever since their last concert with the Wind Ensemble during family weekend at Marquette.

“I lead the small ensemble groups like pep band and any other small groups like our saxophone group. I lead the band for Marquette women’s basketball and Women’s Volleyball games. I make sure band members play on time and manage when the band plays in coordination with announcer, DJ, cheer squad. I’m the middleman between everyone else performing at the band and when the band gets to play,” Crowley said.

If students were not able to make the Nov. 12. concert, Crowley said students are also able to attend the Marquette Band’s holiday concert Dec. 3. The Symphonic Band, Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble as well as the Marquette Choir and Orchestra will all play at the holiday concert.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what other students are up to and to explore the different things Marquette offers, especially to the holiday concert because it is holiday music that everyone knows,” Crowley said.

This story was written by Avery Darrow. She can be reached at [email protected].