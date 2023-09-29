The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died at 90

Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Executive News EditorSeptember 29, 2023
Photo+via+Flickr.+
Photo via Flickr.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women’s politics, has died at 90, according to her office. She was the oldest member of the U.S. senate and had planned to retire at the end of her term.

Feinstein was the first woman elected mayor of San Francisco and the first female president on the San Francisco board of supervisors. She was also the first woman elected to the U.S senate from the state of California.

Born in San Francisco, Feinstein went to Convent of the Sacred Heart high school and then went on to study at Stanford University. She has one daughter, Katherine.

During her time as mayor, she supported the LGBTQ+ community through her efforts to address AIDS. During her time in Congress she authored the Assault Weapons Ban, made federal amber alerts, passed legislation to help women suffering from domestic violence and authorized the Respect for Marriage act.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with U.S. senate
The most recent law Poll has Biden leading Trump by a margin of 5 points in Wisconsin. Marquette Wire Stock Photo
New Law School poll shows Evers, Baldwin leading
The Law Schools recent poll includes Wisconsinites views on topics ranging from Foxconn to gun control. Graphic by Sydney Czyzon.
Law School poll addresses Foxconn, gun control, midterm elections
U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., make her victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Baldwin beat former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson in the race for Wisconsins U.S. Senate seat. Photo by Andy Manis/ Associated Press
Baldwin, Dems take Senate; Ryan, GOP take House
Baldwin and Thompson face off over debt, economy
About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge, Executive News Editor
Sophia is a sophomore from Arlington Heights, IL studying journalism. This year she will serving as the Executive News Editor after spending last year as a news reporter. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading, working out and going to new places with her friends. This year Sophia is looking forward to collaborating with others and learning more about what happens on campus.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *