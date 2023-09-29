Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died at 90

Photo via Flickr.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women’s politics, has died at 90, according to her office. She was the oldest member of the U.S. senate and had planned to retire at the end of her term.

Feinstein was the first woman elected mayor of San Francisco and the first female president on the San Francisco board of supervisors. She was also the first woman elected to the U.S senate from the state of California.

Born in San Francisco, Feinstein went to Convent of the Sacred Heart high school and then went on to study at Stanford University. She has one daughter, Katherine.

During her time as mayor, she supported the LGBTQ+ community through her efforts to address AIDS. During her time in Congress she authored the Assault Weapons Ban, made federal amber alerts, passed legislation to help women suffering from domestic violence and authorized the Respect for Marriage act.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]