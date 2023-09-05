Marilyn+Jones+hired+as+new+Director+for+the+Lemonis+Center+for+Student+Success

With construction underway on the Memorial Library, Marilyn Jones has been named the inaugural director for the Lemonis Center for Student Success.

Last February, Marquette alum Marcus Lemonis and his wife Bobbi donated $15 million to create the Lemonis Center for Student Success. Construction began over the summer, and the center will be a hub for student services.

Erik Albinson, director of the Office of Student Educational Services, said the center will house tutoring and academic coaching through the Office of Student Educational Services and the Career Services Center. He said the space will be a place where students and faculty can hang out during the day and where tutoring can happen in the evening.

“When we looked at building the center, the architects came in and they set up around campus and had students come in and request what they wanted … and one of the things that people requested most was having little cubbies where they could get together in small groups and study,” Albinson said.

Along with those rooms, Albinson said there will be whiteboards and TVs for students to utilize. He said there will be rooms for students to have interviews for jobs/internships and to take virtual tests.

“We will have a diversity, equity and inclusion lounge. We want to make sure that [the center] is communicating the values of diversity that we have at this university: that all students feel welcome and comfortable within the center,” Albinson said.

Before coming to Marquette, Jones worked at Cardinal Stritch University for nine years before it closed last year. She chaired the Spanish and humanities divisions, and advised three student organizations.

“I see a lot of connections — a lot of ways of bringing back my experience to what I hope to do at the center,” Jones said.

At the center, Jones said she will be the go-to person for any type of support, whether that be academic or otherwise.

“I always felt like I walked with students. Not in front of them or behind them, always with them,” Jones said.

Jones is a two-time Marquette alum, but she said her time at Marquette was a lot different from the experiences students have today. English wasn’t Jones’ first language and coming from a bilingual school on the south side of Milwaukee, she found herself having to switch from mostly speaking Spanish, to only speaking English.

“Although I was a very good student, I struggled with how to write academically and how to have that confidence in the classroom to participate,” Jones said. “I was always wondering, ‘Am I going to say this right? Am I understanding this?’”

Jones said she was able to find the support she needed at Marquette through the Educational Opportunity Program and Honors Program.

Albinson said he hopes the Lemonis Center can be a hub for all types of student support.

“We know that students have had trouble figuring out, ‘Where do I go to get this help? Where do I go here?’ And it can be a little confusing on campus, so we’re going to provide one spot,” Albinson said.

Albinson said another goal of the center is to help students focus on their academics in a way that protects their mental health.

“It’s cura personalis. Yes you’re a student, but let’s help you find your purpose and help you figure out where you want to go and let’s give you the skills so you’re not going to be overwhelmed and burnt out when you get there,” Albinson said.

Jones said he wants to make the center a place where all students can make connections with each other, and the resources provided there. She said she wants to provide a safe place for students to have hard conversations.

Marquette expects construction on the Lemonis Center for student success to be completed by 2024.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].