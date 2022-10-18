Fall Festivities: 5 fa-boo-lous events to celebrate the season

Spooky season has once again crept up on Milwaukee, with some students under the spell of midterms and others thrilled for fall break. Celebrate this year’s season with events hosted all throughout Milwaukee. With events targeted toward pumpkin carving, scary films and the zoo, there is a celebration for everyone.

Pumpkin Pavilion Carving Days

Oct. 19 – 20 @5pm – 9pm

Whether you are carving a bat, a scary monster or a regular old jack-o’-lantern, everyone — and their designs — are welcome to Humboldt Park Pavilion to join the community in its process of creating the best pumpkin. For two days residents have the opportunity to sit outside in the fall weather and observe the changing leaves as they dig into their pumpkin creations. On the last day of the celebration each pumpkin will be featured with a lit candle inside for the full effect. Families, friends and visitors can walk through the park admiring the various pumpkin designs.

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 20 – 23 @5:30pm – 9pm

Take a stroll through Milwaukee County’s Zoo where visitors will be able to experience the exotic animals underneath the Halloween ambience. While trick-or-treating through the zoo, visitors can stop at various conservation centers to learn some not-so-frightful facts about the classic holiday animals such as snakes, bats, spiders and so much more! Afterward, families can take part in mad science experiments. From fizzing potions to designing a monster, there is something for all ages! To finish off the night, visitors can grab a shockingly spooky snack from the closest concession stand and take a train ride around the Halloween-themed park.

Great Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 26 – 31 @6pm – 9pm

It is no Charlie Brown great pumpkin, instead it is numerous carved pumpkins lighting the way through Old School House Park in Whitefish Bay. This is a six-day long event, with the first four days filled with live music, food vendors and festivities, while the last two are dedicated to the community’s hand carved pumpkins on display throughout the park.

Día de Los Muertos Festival and 5K

Oct. 29 @9am

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with a beautiful run or walk through the oldest cemetery in the state, Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum. With its winding roads, large monuments and variety of wildlife, runners and walkers can take in the beautiful fall scenery throughout their 5K. After the run, athletes can celebrate at a festival dedicated to the traditions of Día de Los Muertos. There will be mariachi bands, dancers, arts and crafts, food trucks and altars to honor those who have died. Join the community as it comes together to respect and celebrate the lives of those who have passed on, while spending time with those still with them.

The Milky Way Drive-In

Oct. 18 – 30

Scary movies, a bucket of popcorn and a bag of chocolates — the perfect way to spend an October night. The Milky Way Drive-In is hosting a month full of frightening and fun films in honor of Halloween, with classic Halloween movies to the latest cartoon films, there is a night for everyone.

No one wears the same costume two years in a row, so why celebrate Halloween any differently? With all the events going on around Milwaukee, there is something for everyone! Whether it is carving pumpkins, heading to the zoo or visiting a haunted house, Milwaukee has a spook-tacular selection.

This story was written by Lauren Puthoff. She can be reached at lauren.puthoff@marquette.edu.