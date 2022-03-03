REVIEW: Rundown of Dodie at The Rave

The sun goes down on the crumbling asphalt in the back parking lot of The Rave, as currents of wind rip through the open space. Fans huddle in the cold, risking their limbs and perfect make-up for the perfect spot in the general admission crowd of the Dodie concert that occurred Friday, Feb. 18 at The Rave.

Excited fans shuffled in from the cold into the basement of The Rave for the intimate performance. The mood was perfectly set by singer-song writer Lizzy McAlpine, who opened the show with sentimental love songs about how a person can become home.

As the main show began, the lights dimmed as the sound of humming seemed to swallow the room whole. Anticipation vibrated through the room as a drawn-out version of “Air So Sweet” signaled the beginning of her set. Dodie took the audience on a roller coaster of emotions throughout the night, singing stories covering topics from depression, to love, to anger and accepting being gay. Between the glassy eyes and crowd chanting the lyrics as if they were their own diary, the hour and a half set felt like one big, long, warm embrace.

The concert consisted of a mix of songs, both new and old. Almost half-way through the show, Dodie took fans back in time to music from her first EP, “You” with what she titles the “Sad Song Mashup,” telling the audience, “I would like to take you through to the past.”

The audience immediately erupted into shouts. Fans continued to sing lyrics of the song “ Would You Be So Kind” even as she transitioned on, desperate to hold onto the moment. This song eased fans into the more solemn part of the show, which concluded with a chilling rendition of “When” featuring Dodie on the piano. Even the solemn theme of the song didn’t stop the audience from enthusiastically screaming as she began to play and singing every last lyric.

This is just the effect that Dodie’s music has on her audience. Between silly dance moves and interacting with her band to quiet riffs sung delicately while playing the piano, the audience is able to reflect on Dodie’s stories as if they were their own.

After wiping away the tears, Dodie ended her set with the songs “Monster” and “In the Middle” which had the crowd jumping and screaming along. She ended the show smiling with her band, taking the time to make eye contact with members of the audience, giving them a memory of a time when they were truly happy for years to come.

