Wisconsin Center to end COVID-19 vaccine distribution May 28

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on April 22 that they will be terminating their vaccine distribution at the Wisconsin Center . The final day anyone in Milwaukee can obtain a vaccine from the center will be May 28, mainly in part due to a large decrease in demand.

Although the Wisconsin Center will be closing, the Milwaukee Health Department will continue distribution through two other sites, the Northwest and Southside Health Centers.

The site is currently being allotted 2,000 doses per day. However, the center has seen an immense drop in demand since opening in mid-March. Lydia Connor, a nurse at the Marquette Medical Clinic, said the closing of the vaccine clinic will allow for Milwaukee to focus more on aiding the more vulnerable populations of Milwaukee.

Connor also discussed how the city will be looking to create more accessible and efficient options for the community “in regard to vaccine distribution.”

“The city is considering doing drive-thru vaccine stops and will also be continuing their mobile vaccine centers,” Connor said.

These mobile vaccine centers include two separate sites being put on by organizations like Metcalfe Community Bridges, Northwestern and the Milwaukee Health Department. These clinics are being held at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and the COA Youth Center. These vaccines are available to residents in the 53210 and 53206 area codes.

Students who obtained their vaccines at the Wisconsin Center praised how accessible and efficient the site was.

Katie King, a sophomore in the College of Nursing, got both of her doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Wisconsin Center in April and May.

“I was super happy and excited to get vaccinated at the Wisconsin Center. I was even able to walk with my friends,” King said. “It’s an absolute bummer that it’s closing because of how easy it was for students and Milwaukee residents to get their vaccine.”

Rachel Dietz, a sophomore in the College of Nursing, obtained her vaccine at the Wisconsin Center with King. She also praised the professionalism and the care within the clinic.

“I think it was a great experience, I was really happy to be fully vaccinated,” Dietz said. “I genuinely am sad it’s closing because of how amazing and easy the entire experience was.”

Some students who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet are sad to hear it will no longer be in service.

Michael Profita, a sophomore in the College of Business Administration, hasn’t gotten his vaccine yet due to possible side effects.

“I plan on getting the COVID vaccine when I get home from school at my local CVS. I am waiting until school ends because I would like to avoid experiencing some of the possible side effects of the vaccine. I don’t want it to interfere with my heavy credit load this semester.” Profita, who is taking 18 credits, said.

Marquette will be hosting their final vaccination date for students May 20. This clinic will only be for second doses. This is due to the Medical Clinic’s desire to have everyone receiving both shots at the same location.

Two hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be distributed by the Marquette Medical Clinic on May 5 in the AMU Lunda Room. This will be the first time administering the J&J vaccine since the pause due to the rare risk of blood clots with low platelets after a vaccination.

Students who still haven’t been vaccinated can find a site to get their shot on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wesbite.

