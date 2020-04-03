BREAKING: Summer classes move to online format

Marquette University announced Friday that its summer classes will be online only.

More than 140 Marquette summer course sections will be offered exclusively online due to COVID-19 concerns, the university announced in a news release Friday.

The decision was made to “ensure that students can continue their studies from the safety of their homes,” the release said. Students already registered for summer classes will be contacted regarding the switch to an online format.

Registration and enrollment for summer studies remain open. According to the news release, more course sections will be added in the coming weeks. Each credit costs $750 and carries the same weight as a regular Marquette class, according to the summer studies website. Financial aid may be available to some students.

The first session runs May 18-June 27 and the second July 6-Aug. 15.