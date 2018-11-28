The student news site of Marquette University

Women’s basketball sneaks past crosstown rival UWM

Tyler Peters, Sports Reporter November 28, 2018

Photo by John Steppe

No. 22 Marquette defeated the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 83-74 at Klotsche Center on UWM’s campus Wednesday night. 

The Golden Eagles broke two program records in the contest and improved their record to 5-1. 

“The best thing about this group is their versatility,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “There will be a lot of (individual accolades) to celebrate this season, but my favorite part is just about how they play together.” 

Senior guard Allazia Blockton broke Julie Sievers’ 35-year record of 721 field goals made in a career. Blockton finished the game leading the team with a season-high 28 points. Wednesday’s contest marked her third game this season totaling 20 points or more. 

“It feels good,” Blockton said. “I’m kind of shocked (by the record), but I’m glad we came out with a (win) and whatever outcomes come with that.” 

Fellow senior guard Natisha Hiedeman became the all-time leader for 3-pointers, made breaking Lori Goerlitz’s 23-year record. Hiedeman finished second on the team with 17 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.  

“She’s shooting really confidently right now,” Kieger said. “She’s always been a phenomenal shooter, and I think this year she’s going (into) the game and thinking, ‘Get me the ball.’ … She’s hunting her shot more than she has in previous years.” 

Marquette started the game with a roaring 25-13 lead after the first quarter but then struggled to score in the second quarter, shooting 5 for 17.

UWM outscored Marquette 48-45 in the second half, and the Golden Eagles surrendered a season-high 74 points to the Panthers. 

“(I’m) not very pleased, to be honest,” Kieger said. “I don’t think we played a 40-minute game. We had some good discussion in the locker room on how to fix that and play an entire 40-minute game one minute at a time.” 

“They fought hard,” Blockton said. “Every time we get on the floor we want to win, but I give credit to UWM. They fought really hard, and they played with a lot of passion.” 

After defeating University of Illinois-Chicago by 64 points Saturday, Marquette won Wednesday by a mere nine-point margin over the Panthers. 

“We just beat ourselves,” Blockton said. “We gave up a lot of wide open 3-pointers. We have to be better than that. I think we got a little (relaxed) and we have to keep up the authenticity all game long.” 

One silver lining for Marquette defensively was their ability to force turnovers. The Panthers committed 25 turnovers compared to 13 from the Golden Eagles. 

UWM has not beaten Marquette since Dec. 2008. The Golden Eagles hold a 28-20 advantage in the all-time series. 

Marquette hosts the University of Michigan Wolverines Sunday at 4 p.m. Central time.

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor

John Steppe is the executive sports editor for the Marquette Wire. He is a junior majoring in journalism and double-minoring in digital media and Spanish.

Three takeaways: Men’s basketball defeats Charleston Southern despite turnovers
Bench scoring helps men’s basketball win fourth game at Fiserv
Car accident forces women’s basketball to make quick adjustment at Fiserv Forum
Volleyball seeded No. 14 in NCAA Tournament, hosts High Point University
Six takeaways from NIT Season Tip-Off
Car accident forces women’s basketball to make quick adjustment at Fiserv Forum
Car crashes into Al McGuire Center, no injuries reported
Women’s basketball annihilates UIC at Fiserv Forum
Women’s basketball suffers first loss at No. 24 Miami
Women’s basketball looks to improve defense from last season
