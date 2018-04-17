The student news site of Marquette University

MUSG appoints new LVP

Sarah Lipo, News ReporterApril 17, 2018Leave a Comment

A new Legislation Vice President was chosen at the Marquette University Student Government meeting April 16.

In the second round of voting, Senator Dan Brophy won the election with 55.55 percent of votes in the Senate.

Brophy, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, attended the meeting via Facetime, as he is studying abroad in Madrid, Spain, this semester.

Sam Dorow, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences; Joshua Steinfels-Saenz, a junior in the College of Business Administration; Erin Murphy, a junior in the College of Engineering; and Brophy all ran for the LVP position.

The LVP is in charge of distributing the minutes and the agenda in a timely manner as well as being a resource for contacts through the university.

Michael Odden, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, is a senator for off-campus students, and he spoke about the role of LVP in Senate meetings.

“They run the meeting and make sure everyone follows protocol and speaks in the proper manner,” Odden said.

Brophy said he hopes the various MUSG departments will collaborate more and form a beneficial environment in the Senate.

“The LVP should be a huge resource,” Brophy said.

Brophy also said he hopes to ensure that the environment of Senate meetings is open. He said he aims “to motivate, to excite and to bring out passion in people.”

Aisling Hegarty, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences and MUSG Senator, she said she supports Brophy as LVP.  

“He is going to go the extra step. He is not just making empty promises,” Hegarty said.

The election was conducted through the Marquette Involvement Link.

Senators ranked their preferences for LVP in order, in a run-off fashion.

Brophy will take over the role of LVP when he comes back from Europe next semester.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

