Marquette remains undefeated in BIG EAST play following win over Providence

Marquette’s conference record is unblemished at 5-0 following a comfortable 77-60 win on the road against the Providence Friars.

Point guard Danielle King led the way for Marquette with 21 points on seven of 10 shooting. She also played 37 minutes, the most of any player on either team.

“(King) was phenomenal all night,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “She was scoring, setting people up, and really keeping everybody in it when we were not playing at our best”.

Maintaining winning mindset was important for King, especially when Marquette played lackluster basketball to start.

“I just try to be a general and lead my team to a win,” King said. “Whether it be getting assists or scoring, I try and do whatever it takes that night.”

Providence started the game out hot, shooting 67 percent from the field in the first quarter while hitting four of five shots from beyond the arc. That efficiency put the Friars in front, 20-13.

It wasn’t long before Marquette seized the advantage; a 9-0 run in the second quarter saw the Golden Eagles surge ahead for good. The Friars didn’t make a field goal for the final eight minutes and 15 seconds of the quarter. Marquette led 37-30 at halftime and, despite a few runs from the Friars, led for the rest of the game.

“I’m really proud of our second half,” Kieger said. “We really challenged the players at halftime and I think they responded.”

Marquette pushed out its lead in the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run that spanned three-and-a-half minutes of the final period.

Defense was key for Marquette, as Providence shot just 39 percent from the field. The Friars also committed 24 turnovers, which led to 27 Marquette points.

“We were mostly focusing on communication,” Kieger said “I think our players did a really good job pressuring. We got steals and that led to transition points.”

Forward Erika Davenport recorded her fifth double-double of the year, scoring 10 points while grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds. Juniors Allazia Blockton and Amani Wilborn also scored in double figures with 18 and 12 points respectively. Thirteen of Blockton’s 18 points came in the second half.

Marquette (11-5, 5-0 BIG EAST) returns to action Friday against the Butler Bulldogs (11-6, 3-2 BIG EAST). Tipoff is set for six p.m. Central time and the game will be televised on the BIG EAST Digital Network.