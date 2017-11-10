The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette University Players Society presents ‘Smokefall’

Nicholas Cordonnier, Audio Content Director
November 10, 2017

Photo courtesy of Marquette University Players Society

“Smokefall” tells the multi-generational tale of one family as they cope with life, loss and the actions of their predecessors. Nicholas Cordonnier sat down with the director of “Smokefall,” Jackson Hoemann, and got some insight on the process that brought the show to life.

