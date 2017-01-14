The student news site of Marquette University

Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball vs. DePaul

Wire Staff • January 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • Andrew Rowsey scored 24 points in Marquette's blowout victory against DePaul. (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
  • (Photo by Brian Georgeson)
Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Floor slaps: Supernova Rowsey leads rout over DePaul
Floor slaps: Supernova Rowsey leads rout over DePaul
Rowsey, Marquette use first half 3-pointers to push past DePaul
Rowsey, Marquette use first half 3-pointers to push past DePaul
Men’s basketball survives another late Seton Hall surge
Men’s basketball survives another late Seton Hall surge
Floor slaps: Cheatham and Fischer bounce back in OT win
Floor slaps: Cheatham and Fischer bounce back in OT win
Harry Froling Q&A with Reece Kelley Graham of the SMU Daily Campus
Harry Froling Q&A with Reece Kelley Graham of the SMU Daily Campus

Other stories filed under Sports

Floor slaps: Supernova Rowsey leads rout over DePaul
Floor slaps: Supernova Rowsey leads rout over DePaul
Rowsey, Marquette use first half 3-pointers to push past DePaul
Rowsey, Marquette use first half 3-pointers to push past DePaul
Amanda Green is transferring to Louisville
Amanda Green is transferring to Louisville
Proffitt selected 12th in NWSL Draft by Chicago Red Stars
Proffitt selected 12th in NWSL Draft by Chicago Red Stars
Volleyball’s Taylor Louis transferring to Iowa
Volleyball’s Taylor Louis transferring to Iowa