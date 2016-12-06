The student news site of Marquette University

MU Live: SpuD

MUTV Entertainment • December 6, 2016Leave a Comment

MUTV Production Staff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






MUTV’s “Highly Irregular” is proud to welcome SpuD to the show for a live cover of “Dani California” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Countdown checklist of winter activities
Countdown checklist of winter activities
Spreading warmth, shrinking bills
Spreading warmth, shrinking bills
Midnight munchies
Midnight munchies
ATTEY: ‘Starboy’ hooks listeners
ATTEY: ‘Starboy’ hooks listeners
A&E Weekly with Kaitlin and Katie

A&E reporters Kaitlin Majeski and Katie Hauger discuss Thanksgiving break, Black Friday, Christkindlmarket and more. ...

Other stories filed under Entertainment

MU Live: SQUAD

MUTV Entertainment's "Highly Irregular" welcomes SQUAD who performs their original song "Code Red"...

MU Laughs: Dr. Jekyll & the Caffeine Drink

Is caffeine a drug? Jerry J. Jekyll has an opinion about that! In this reworking of the classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Dr. Jekyll deals with the str...

MU Laughs: The Body

Jesse thought he was just bringing pizza home for a relaxing night with his roommates. He was wrong. MUTV Entertainment is proud to present this short...

MU Live: Sean Hang

MUTV Entertainment's "Highly Irregular" welcomes MUsic's Sean Hang to the show for a live cover of "You Need Me, I Don't Need You" by Ed Sheeran....

MU Laughs: How to Survive a Horror Movie

With the help of Spooky Stan from National Geometric here's a how to guide to avoid falling into a horror movie cliche and getting killed. Now even yo...