Best of 2016:”A Seat at the Table”-The album 2016 needed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

2016 has seen some AMAZING music and Solange did not come to play.

I have had this album on repeat since it came out.

Solange released “A Seat At The Table” Sept. 30, and her fans haven’t stopped raving over this album. Billboard announced that the singer at one point had the number 1 album on their top 200 list (This is the first for her music career). The reviews have been overall very positive and Solange has silenced the critics that’s for sure.

Known a little too often for being “Beyoncé’s sister,” Solange forces us to sit down at the table to sip on that Lemonade.

This album is pro-black. This album is pro-woman. This album is about hair. This album has some amazing interludes. This album speaks to my soul, and I’m sure the souls of many other people worldwide. This album gave me chills. This album is something 2016 NEEDED. This album is something our culture needed.

If you did not know, now you do. Solange is a mother, a sister, a singer, an actress and an activist.

The visuals released from the album are well thought-out and creative. The stylish singer did not hold back as she serves some amazing looks and shows off her dancing skills.

“A Seat At The Table” includes features from Lil Wayne, Sampha, The- Dream, Kelela, BJ The Chicago Kid and Q-Tip. There are also several appropriate interludes in between some of the songs that include: Tina Lawson, Matthew Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Nia Andrews.

Solange’s latest album will for sure go down in the books as one of her best. This latest piece of work is uplifting, motivational and optimistic. “A Seat At The Table” is a reflection on life’s many obstacles and empowers you to overcome them.

One song in particular that I absolutely loved the most is “Cranes In The sky.” It’s a song about not wanting to face dark days, and trying to escape them. Lets face it, we’ve all been there. One of the interesting things about this song is that she wrote it 8 years ago and only made some minor changes to the song for the album. That goes to show that this album was not rushed, but created deliberately over time as she faced different personal experiences and hardships.

If there was a part 2 to Beyonce’s Lemonade, this is surely it.

Here are my Top 5 from the album that you should check out: