Marquette’s Engineers Without Borders working to bring clean water to Guatemala

The chapter goes on yearly trips with community members and local engineers.  
Mina Marsolek-Bonnet, News ReporterNovember 13, 2025
In summer, Engineers Without Borders traveled to Guatemala to construct a water treatment system they designed during the school year. Photo courtesy of Marquette EWB.

For some students, it can seem difficult to apply what is learned in the classroom to the real world, but those in the Engineers Without Borders club are taking a different approach to learning. 

The Marquette University chapter of Engineers Without Borders — a non-profit organization that designs and implements sustainable engineering projects — allows engineering students to solve challenges they might not encounter in the classroom. 

I found the purpose of this organization to be incredibly unique compared to other engineering clubs,” Indira Kahate Desouza, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and EWB’s domestic coordination chair, said. “It is an opportunity for us to apply our knowledge to a real-life project which we can physically see the results for.”  

The Marquette chapter has a strong relationship with the EWB chapter in Guatemala and go on yearly trips there with community members and local engineers.  

Laura Johnson, a senior in the College of Engineering and vice president of Marquette’s EWB chapter, said that since the chapter was founded in 2005, it has been able to complete one project each year. These projects include building bridges, kitchen or bathroom constructions, electrification projects and water projects, which all take place in Guatemalan communities.

EWB starts the design process for their projects during the school year in weekly meetings and then travel to Guatemala during the summer months to complete the construction of these projects.

The main focus of our club is to foster student community engagement and collaboration while providing engineering design and construction support for rural Guatemalan communities in need of safe water, sanitation and sustainable infrastructure” Johnson said.

Presently, despite its many lakes and rivers, over 90% of Guatemala’s water supply is unsafe for consumption.

Therefore, recently, the club has been focusing on large-scale projects such as potable water distribution systems in Guatemala. This long-term project is focused on the town of San Antonio Ixoc, and will involve working toward getting clean water to about 125 houses and 600 people.  

It is obvious how much of an impact we make on each other and the community members which we are aiding in Guatemala,” Kahate Desouza said. 

The club breaks up into groups that manage different aspects of projects. Some focus on finalizing the project’s schedule and running cost analyses for pipes; others working on design of the conduction lines that take water from natural springs to a holding tank.

When it comes to funding these building projects, EWB tries to connect with companies and organizations in Milwaukee.  

Most of their funding comes from fundraising events that are hosted throughout the year, namely their annual silent auction and their projects in Guatemala are often funded by local rotary clubs. 

In addition, their smaller fundraisers include selling small potted plants, bracelets that have been purchased on previous trips to Guatemala and thrifted books. These funds go towards funding the club’s trips to Guatemala. 

When EWB works abroad they only work in Guatemala, traveling there every year to complete projects. This is to ensure that they are able to visit past projects and monitor their success. When at home, EWB spends their time giving back to their city

“We often have events supporting environmental causes around Milwaukee, like a recent river cleanup with Milwaukee Riverkeeper, or a soon upcoming trash cleanup at the Urban Ecology Center,” Ben Hartman, a senior in the College of Engineering and president of Marquette’s EWB chapter, said.

As a whole, the club strives to connect diverse groups through sustainable engineering projects.  

“Every member volunteers their time and effort for a cause that is bigger than all of us,” Johnson said. “This shared mission means that everyone is genuinely committed to the project and is happy to be there.” 

More information about Marquette’s Engineers Without Borders chapter can be found on their website.

This story was written by Mina Marsolek-Bonnet. She can be reached at [email protected].

