Pet costumes, friendly competition, raffles and more at Brady Street’s Pet Parade

Photo by Leo Stallings The Brady Street Pet Parade is an annual event that highlights pets in fun costumes to pet blessings at St. Rita’s Church.

The Brady Street Pet Parade returned for its 21st year on Sunday Oct. 3 bringing hundreds of pet owners and their furry friends for a day of festivities and goodhearted competition.

The event was hosted by Mandy Scott from the radio show Borna and Mandy on 102.9 THE HOG, and kicked off with a set from DJ Adriam before the pets took over Brady Street.

The day also included a pet blessing at St. Rita’s Church, where pet owners could have their animals anointed. Additionally, there was a market where vendors offered a variety of goods and services from pet caricatures to handcrafted jewelry.

Pets of all species showed up to the event in a variety of costumes. From cowboy cats to shih tzus in hot dog costumes and even a few snakes, the parade offered plenty of charm for all types of animal lovers.

Pets also competed for best trick, best costume and the top honor—best in show. All registration fees for the contests were donated to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

The pets were judged by a mix of Milwaukee leaders such as: WISN-12 News' Gerron Jordan, Jammin' 98.3's Don Black, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Marisabel Cabrera and Alderman Alex Brower.

Winners received prize packages and a post on Brady Street’s official Instagram page, but for best costume winners Heather Lend and her French bulldog Rory—already a social media star—the recognition was nothing new.

Lend created Rory’s TikTok account in 2020 to share her dog’s goofy antics. A Wisconsin resident, Lend has attended the Brady Street Pet Parade for the past six years, only missing the event once, when it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been coming here since he was six months old, and he’s eight now,” Lend said. “I love [coming out] and hanging out with my dog and seeing all the different costumes.”

The parade’s big winner was Amanda Steffens, whose two mutts won best in show. Steffens sported a white chef’s hat and had her pups in lobster costumes. She fashioned a makeshift pot out of a basket and tinfoil for a clever “lobster boil” costume that had the crowd cheering.

It was Steffens’ first year at the pet parade, and she was delighted to see all the cute costumes.

“There’s been so many cute dogs [in] fun costumes,” Steffens said. “[There was one dog] dressed up as a little dinosaur who is ‘Jurassic bark.’”

As the champions were announced, gift cards to local shops, restaurants and bars were given out to raffle winners.

By the afternoon, the sun was out, and people enjoyed the unseasonably nice weather. Pets rested beside their owners, still in costume, as Brady Street returned to its usual weekend rhythm. The parade once again proved to be a community favorite—celebrating creativity, companionship and Milwaukee’s love for its pets.

This story was written by Allison Scherquist. She can be reached at a[email protected].