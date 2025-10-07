Your new favorite Mexican spot is one delivery away

Photo by Joseph Schamber Chorizo, carnitas and al pastor tacos on regular corn tortillas.

There’s nothing wrong with defaulting to Taco Bell or Qdoba when searching for a quick bite to eat on meal delivery apps, but I am here to tell you what you probably already know: there are so many better options out there for Mexican food.

Understandably, it can be daunting to stray away from the fast-food staples you have grown comfortable with, but if you are ready to take the leap, try Taqueria Mi Tierra.

The restaurant, located at 1401 W Washington St, has a charmingly eclectic atmosphere. It is clean, well maintained and the service is attentive. While it’s worth it to venture down to this spot, I know a lot of students may not want to make the trip.

Luckily, Mi Tierra is a sleeper hit on apps like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Mi Tierra’s food can be best described as comforting. They may not be pushing the boundaries of cuisine out of their Walker Square restaurant, but there is next to nothing on their expansive menu that won’t satisfy your cravings.

Their tacos ($9.75) come on your choice of regular corn, homemade corn (+$3.75) or homemade flour tortillas (+$3.75).

If you ask me, it’s well worth the extra few bucks to upgrade to the homemade ones. The soft circles are so rich with fresh masa flavor that I could eat them on their own. They make for the perfect vehicle for any of their delicious meat choices.

Al pastor tends to be my favorite option, and Mi Tierra’s certainly delivered. I also enjoy the carne asada, chorizo and carnitas.

The braised options, including the barbacoa, cabeza and lengua, needed a bit more salt, which is unfortunate because they otherwise had a wonderful flavor and texture.

Mi Tierra also makes a great burrito ($8.95). They don’t stuff it full of fillers like rice; instead, they keep it simple: lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein.

The proportions of ingredients were exactly how I like them, and I appreciated that the burrito didn’t threaten to fall apart while I was eating it.

My favorite item on the menu was the pambazo ($8.75). A pambazo is a sandwich served on plush telera bread that has been soaked in a guajillo chile sauce and fried on a griddle. It is stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, creamy refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and queso fresco.

The result is a soggy, messy sandwich that might sound unappetizing to the unacquainted, but one bite will prove you dead wrong. This sandwich is comfort on a bun, and despite the heavy toppings, it is surprisingly light from the bright tang of the queso fresco and sour cream.

Be warned, while Taqueria Mi Tierra does a fantastic job wrapping up your meal for delivery, this sandwich will be a challenge to pick up if you order it online. I recommend taking a trip to dine in if you want this sandwich.

Whether you are eating inside their quaint dining room or ordering off your delivery app of choice, Taqueria Mi Tierra should be on your radar. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., though delivery hours may vary between apps.

Item prices in this story are pulled from DoorDash and represent the upcharge that comes from ordering online. Prices in-store are cheaper by at least a dollar per item.

This story was written by Joey Schamber. He can be reached at j[email protected].