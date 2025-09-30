The student news site of Marquette University

Supper club culture unites Wisconsinites

Bella Gruber, Opinions ColumnistSeptember 30, 2025
Photo by Bella Gruber
The Copper Deck in full swing during Christmastime.

If you are familiar with Wisconsin cuisine, you have likely heard of the supper club dining experience: a welcoming ambiance

accompanied by a classic Brandy Old Fashioned and a fish fry. For nearly 100 years, supper clubs have united Wisconsinites through the comfort of quality service and food. With over 250 operating clubs in Wisconsin, supper clubs are a key feature of Wisconsin’s gastronomy.  

Supper clubs rose to prominence in the 1930s and 1940s in East Central Wisconsin. Classic supper club dishes – such as prime rib, relish trays and twice-baked potatoes – became staples of menus across the state, many of which used family recipes passed down through generations.   

Despite the misleading name, supper clubs are less exclusive than a “club” and more so a glimpse into the local community. Most supper clubs are family-owned and operated, which attracts families and locals to come in frequently.

Every supper club has a unique style, whether it is lodge-styled like White Stag Inn in Rhinelander, or a retro-themed time capsule like HOBNOB in Racine. These styles are found in modern restaurants; however, a supper club’s atmosphere cannot be recreated.  

Supper clubs intentionally design their dinner service to be slow-paced, respecting the fact that customers want to enjoy each other’s company without being rushed. They understand that a customer’s time spent with their party is more important than the restaurant making a profit or turning tables. Customers become loyal because of this, and their experience serves as a comforting escape from the real world.   

These unique features are what have transformed these clubs into small-town attractions in Wisconsin, bringing in outsiders and locals across the state to come together through the nourishment of food.

Supper club enthusiasts have become dedicated to sharing their love for these restaurants around Wisconsin. Some Facebook groups travel together to check off every Wisconsin supper club on their bucket list, while others recommend their favorite spots.  

Ron Faiola, acclaimed “supper club guru” and “Wisconsin’s Legacy Filmmaker,” has published four books that highlight the stories of Wisconsin supper clubs. Now, Wisconsinites and outsiders treat these books as a “holy grail” guide to exploring Wisconsin’s supper clubs.   

In my own time working at The Copper Dock, a historical supper club in Hubertus, WI, I can attest to the fact that the clientele’s friendliness and loyalty are unmatched. From the customers that make my night to the regulars that I talk with for hours, the restaurant feels like a home to the local community. Great food, outstanding service and a comfortable atmosphere can be found at any restaurant, but the supper clubs’ sense of community does not compare.   

The development of gastronomy in Wisconsin includes new, modern cuisines, but supper clubs cannot be diminished from Wisconsin’s dining culture. This friendly, niche lifestyle is something that is unique to Wisconsin. The connection provided by supper clubs unites people in an age of division and polarization.

This story was written by Bella Gruber. She can be reached at [email protected].

