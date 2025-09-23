The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MCTS introduces several route changes affecting Marquette University students

Approved in late June, MOVE 2025 introduced extensions and modifications of existing routes, new routes and an increase in service frequency on some routes.
Byline photo of Lilly Peacock
Lilly Peacock, Assistant News EditorSeptember 23, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar
MCTS Routes 14, 30 and CONNECT 1 run through campus.

Fifty years of operation have led the Milwaukee County Transit System through many changes. The most recent, courtesy of the MOVE 2025 initiative, have affected routes across the city.

Approved in late June, MOVE 2025 introduced extensions and modifications of existing routes, new routes and an increase in service frequency on routes 57, 63 and the BlueLine. 

The plan was put in motion after seven months of gathering feedback from the public and key stakeholders. The entire process resulted in over 1,500 comments from riders, drivers, local businesses, elected officials and community groups around the Milwaukee area.

Beginning Aug. 24, 40 out of 46 county buses were impacted, with 17 routes undergoing service reduction. These changes are the result of a $10.9 million budget deficit announced by MCTS in June of this year, caused by operational expenses and lower passenger revenue.

While no routes were cut completely, 20,000 hours of service were reduced, effective through the end of the year. 

“Reducing the frequency of buses is the last thing we want to do, but it will have the least impact on our riders,” Julie Esch, former MCTS interim president and CEO, said in a statement from June before resigning. “Our goal is to ensure that service cuts have minimal impacts on the businesses, organizations and people who rely on this important service.”

Despite frequency reductions, MCTS introduced several improvements aimed at making the system more efficient. 

Affecting Marquette University directly, Route 14 was expanded west on Wisconsin Ave., now making stops starting at N. 17th and Wisconsin and going northeast to Bayshore Mall. Marquette students can utilize this route alongside the pre-existing CONNECT 1 and Route 30. 

This addition will “expand travel access and shorten travel times to downtown businesses, institutions and Marquette University,” according to the new MCTS MOVE 2025 schedule

Route 30 was expanded on the western end to provide restroom accommodation for drivers and expand connections to other routes, specifically Routes 12, 19 and the new Route 73. 

Additionally, Routes 52, 56 and 68 were extended following requests from riders. Routes 59, 73, 74 and 82 were introduced to the transit system after riders expressed a desire for more connectivity and efficiency.

On Sept. 2, MCTS announced that it had received an $8 million grant funded through the 2025-28 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program to advance transit services in the county.

MCTS plans to go forward with three projects, including replacement buses, traffic signal optimization and public outreach initiatives targeting increased accessibility for demographics that rely on public transit. 

$5.8 million of the funding will go towards purchasing clean diesel buses, which will also have updated amenities for passengers like video monitors, plastic seating instead of fabric and a security monitor that will allow riders to see the entire bus interior. 

The grant came at a time of need for MCTS, following a budget deficit and service cuts. MOVE 2025 winter changes will be introduced around December of this year. 

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with bus system
Bus stops line the streets of Milwaukee, several lying within Marquette’s campus. Photo courtesy of MCTS.
How Marquette University students can use public transit to get around Milwaukee
Marquette is primarily utilizing GoRiteWay buses instead of traditional LIMO vans.
PATEL: Marquette should reinstate traditional LIMO services
Despite a potential future extension, the Milwaukee Streetcar system will not include Marquette in definite planning. However, a high-speed bus system could be making its way down Wisconsin Avenue in 2020.
Streetcar system will not include Marquette area
Also tagged with MCTS
A 1975 bus stops in front of the former Holiday Inn Central, now Mashuda Hall. Photo courtesy of MCTS media library.
50 years since its inception, MCTS reflects on its community impact — and uncertain future
A collision between a MCTS bus and car occurred outside Raynor Library.
Vehicle crash occurs outside Raynor
Many riders give New York City subways poor ratings. Photo via Flickr.
SCHABLIN: United States should improve public transportation
Marquette Sustainability and the Milwaukee County Transit System held two community meetings on campus Nov. 19 to discuss a review of the entire transit system through MCTS NEXT, the first comprehensive review of the system in 40 years where they also proposed new routes. Marquette Wire stock photo
MCTS, Marquette sustainability looking at more efficient, better bus routes
Also tagged with Milwaukee County Transit System
Marquette faculty now have a say in decisions about capital projects. Marquette Wire stock photo.
Bus initiative brings construction to Marquette's campus
Some students only have 10 to 15 minutes to get between classes.
RUFFOLO: Marquette must improve accessibility on campus
Bublr bike stations continue to spread throughout Milwaukee's downtown. Photo by Cassie Rogala / cassierogala@gmail.com
EDITORIAL: Bublr Bike station on campus might see limited success
MANNO: Why I'll never buy a car (unless I need oranges)
About the Contributor
Lilly Peacock
Lilly Peacock, Assistant News Editor
Lilly Peacock is a junior from Northbrook, Illinois, studying Journalism and Sports Communication. She will serve as the Assistant News Editor on the local Milwaukee beat for the 2025-2026 academic year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching basketball. She is excited to explore different topics in the area and to get out of her comfort zone!