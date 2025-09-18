From Eagle Express to Blue Light Phones, here’s how students can stay safe on campus

Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar Students are advised to become familiar with the Blue Light Phones near them on campus.

Milwaukee currently ranks 24th out of the 25 most dangerous cities in United States, according to U.S. News and World Report. The list is determined by FBI crime reports as well as the cities’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people.

At Marquette University, just west of Downtown Milwaukee, there are resources to help students stay safe. On campus, 450 Blue Light Phones are in direct communication with MUPD, and students are advised to become familiar with those near them.

“I feel safe on campus because there are numerous resources available to support students’ safety and well-being,” Alexis Lowry, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, said. “The presence of campus security, emergency call stations and well-lit pathways contributes to a secure environment.”

Lowry hopes that MUPD can implement better measures to monitor and manage access, especially in high-traffic and sensitive areas to help overall security.

Myles Aquino, a sophomore in the College of Nursing, said that he feels Marquette did a great job of educating him on campus safety and Blue Light Phones during his first year, but since has not seen or heard much about it.

“I think it’d be nice if there were posters around campus with that information for people who aren’t as familiar with it,” said Aquino.

MUPD encourages students to have their emergency number, 414-288-1911, and non-emergency number, 414-288-6800, saved into phones as contacts so they are easily accessible. Additionally, the Eagle Eye Safety App is free to download which includes temporary location sharing for selected friends when walking or taking a ride home. The app also features a virtual Blue Light Phone to contact MUPD directly.

In the event of ongoing crime or threats on campus, students are made aware by campus safety alerts that come straight from MUPD. These can be turned on in student CheckMarq accounts under the Profile tile and the SMS alerts tab. The alerts explain the situation on campus and if there is an ongoing threat to campus. MUPD sends out emails to update the student body on more high-profile alerts.

Marquette also has a free shuttle system, Eagle Express, that allows students to travel to and from places on campus from 5 p.m.– 3 a.m. To use the service, students can download the free Eagle Express app and create a profile. The Eagle Express app launched in January 2023.

“The Eagle Express is super helpful, but I wish we could still flag it down on its route like we were able to freshman year for a ride,” Adrienne Rodriguez, a senior in the College of Nursing, said.

Additionally, MUPD has composed a guide of other ways students can keep themselves safe on campus. Students are also advised to travel on well-lit streets and avoid distractions, such as cell phone use. If in a dangerous situation, such as a robbery, MUPD urges students to hand over their belongings and run away to avoid escalating the situation.

When walking around campus, students are encouraged to limit valuables in their possession and carry whistles. MUPD also offers free self-defense classes that are welcome to both female and male students. Several days this semester MUPD is offering classes, and the dates and times can be found on their website.

MUPD can also help students with online transactions on places such as Facebook Marketplace at their 16th street station.

Students have the resources at hand to prevent dangerous situations. It is up to them to incorporate these suggestions into their campus lifestyles.

This story was written by Maeve Heeney. She can be reached at [email protected].