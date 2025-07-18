The student news site of Marquette University

Milwaukee ranked best Midwestern city, second-best in the U.S for recent college graduates

A study conducted by payroll services provider ADP named Milwaukee as a leader in post-graduate employment.
Sahil Gupta, News ReporterJuly 18, 2025
A number of Milwaukee based companies are leaders in employment. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Milwaukee was recently named the best city in the Midwest and second in the country for post-graduates looking for employment.

This comes at a time when the unemployment rate for college graduates is higher than the national rate.

The study, conducted by payroll services provider ADP, evaluated cost of living and payroll data from over 55 million workers in their 20’s. Wages were then analyzed against housing costs and hiring rates to determine the best places for college graduates to find work post-graduation.

The Milwaukee metro area, which includes Milwaukee, Waukesha and West Allis, was nationally ranked second to Raleigh, NC.

The study cited an annual wage estimate of $49,208 and a 3.7% hiring rate. Those figures were then stacked against cost of living data to determine the most affordable areas.

A number of Milwaukee based companies are drivers in employing graduates looking to enter the workforce.

Eli Lilly recently announced a$3 billion manufacturing investment in Kenosha County, which is expected to bring 750 jobs to the area.

Other notable employers in the Milwaukee area include Northwestern Mutual and Milwaukee Tool. Northwestern Mutual has been known to partner with Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee to hire recent graduates.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

