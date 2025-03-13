Young Kim: researcher, professor and parent

Kim always comes into work with a smile, which peers and students appreciate. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.

Young Kim starts his day at 5 a.m. so that he has time to work on his research before his son wakes up. After getting him ready for school, he continues his work; Answering emails, attending meetings and teaching classes are all a part of his daily routine.

Kim is a strategic communication professor in the Diederich College of Communication and was recently named one of the top 2% of scientists on the latest World’s Top 2% Scientists list.

“It was an absolute honor. Personally, it is very meaningful in research community and beyond,” Kim said.

Kim works on research related to misinformation and how organizations can effectively and successfully correct that information, especially in crisis situations in social media content.

His role in strategic communication started when he worked as a public affairs officer in the South Korean army. There, he said he learned valuable lessons about the importance of applying theories to the public relations field.

“I mean, that’s why you need to be knowledgeable, in order to choose the most appropriate strategy for your communication. The PAO experience can help me share my experience and then emphasize how important it is and use it as class material for my students,” Kim said.

He said that as a PAO he wanted to dive deeper into the theories behind the public relations strategies he was using. Kim said he faced challenges and did not always respond correctly, which is why he wanted to learn as much about the subject as he could.

Along with teaching, Kim spends time trying to close the gap between research and practice. He said this pursuit motivates him to continue working on his research, and that the combination of public relations and crisis communication is an applied science. He explained that the goal of research should be to create applicable theories, and if they are not applicable to the field, they are useless.

Kim moves closer towards his goals as he is recognized for his research in the World’s Top 2% Scientists list, an award he considers as motivation to keep working.

“It takes a lot of time and also you get a lot of rejections, and you keep asking yourself, ‘Am I right? Am I heading in the right direction?’ But that’s why being recognized for my research is meaningful, that means I’m heading in the right direction,” Kim said.

David Wilcox, another professor in the College of Communication, works with Kim. He describes him as a positive force for the staff and students along with being a first-rate researcher.

“For the accolades that he’s won, he’s just pretty chill, and for those of us who aren’t researchers but understand what it takes to go into that, I am just constantly impressed with his level of scholarship,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said that Kim comes into work with a smile, something he appreciates. Along with this, his care for the students is evident in his actions.

“He’s one of those people who shows up for things that might seem insignificant but aren’t. During admitted student days and other opportunities to interface with potential students who may not know what their major is, he just represents us in the strategic communication department,” Wilcox said.

Kaylynn Wright, a junior in the College of Communication, is in Kim’s public relations principles class. She said he understands where the students are at and tries to meet them there. And, besides compassion, Wright emphasizes how positive the class is.

“He’s so passionate about public relations that it makes me passionate about it,” Wright said.

The only thing that may outweigh Kim’s passion for his research is his care for others, including his family, co-workers and especially students.

This story was written by Ruby Mulvaney. She can be reached at [email protected].